Recent waves of Tesla protests and vandalism have made clear the growing discontent among US taxpayers of all stripes. While Elon Musk and Donald Trump slash through federal government jobs and social welfare programs, voters are demanding accountability and an end to Musk's unchecked rampage.

That might be a long way off, if Musk has anything to say about it. And unfortunately for us, he's one of the few who does.

In an interview with Fox News, Musk railed against anyone targeting his company, threatening that the government will be investigating the protests.

"The people pushing the propaganda... those are the real villains here," he seethed in response to a question about what the protests mean to him. "We're gonna go after them, and the president's made that clear, we're going to go after them, the ones providing the money, the ones pushing the lies and propaganda, we're going after them."

Musk and his faithful stenographers have repeatedly conflated vandalism and protests against Tesla as "violence," in a rhetorical shift that coincides with federal law enforcement agencies under Trump expanding the definition of "terrorism" to include taking part in peaceful demonstrations and writing op-eds. That has been used to justify a number of extrajudicial kidnappings and deportations, like the unlawful arrest of Columbia PhD student Mahmoud Khalil by plainclothes federal agents earlier this month.

Whether Tesla protestors will face the same threat of being disappeared is anyone's guess, but it's a jarring signal given the US state's increasingly cruel stance toward immigrants, students, and critics.

Musk's ominous warning also comes days after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the formation of an FBI taskforce to investigate damage and vandalism done to Tesla vehicles, sparking major concerns that the state is officially acting as the watchdog to an unelected oligarch's profit-driven ventures.

For her part, Bondi parroted Musk's more devoted reply guys in claiming that there's an operation "behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes" against Tesla, though she fell short of offering any evidence. So far, the widespread hatred for Tesla and its CEO has shown itself to be totally organic — hard earned by Musk's tampering with the federal government, on top of his cryptofascist antics.

The now-nationally coordinated Tesla Takedown protests are ramping up, meanwhile, with over 200 demonstrations planned around the world on Saturday. Whether Musk likes it or not, taxpayers are finding that Tesla may be the only avenue left to seek accountability for the billionaire's actions. It's worked so far — a recent survey has found that two-thirds of Americans say they wouldn't drive a Tesla, as Tesla's stocks plummet for the ninth straight week.

"I think there's some real evil out there, and we have to overcome it," Musk said in his interview. "They're pushing these lies, and why do they push these lies? I think we need to hold people responsible for pushing these lies."

