Elon Musk's DOGE has taken the chainsaw to a number of agencies that pose glaring conflicts of interest. His team of Trump-approved cost-cutters has gone after the United States Agency for International Development, impacting Musk's Starlink, the Federal Aviation Agency, affecting SpaceX, and the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates Neuralink.

So far, those are all business interests. But a new move by DOGE might touch on something a little more personal for the billionaire: the Department of Health and Human Services, and more specifically its child support office.

DOGE is reportedly trying to access a sensitive database held by the DHH containing income data for nearly all workers in the United States, according to the Washington Post, among other sensitive data like unemployment insurance and employment status.

Musk and his golden boys have previously expressed interest in probing the Internal Revenue Service for federal benefits fraud, according to WaPo — meaning the DHH database grab could be a part of DOGE's fraud check. This is coincidentally after Musk sawed through the IRS, firing thousands of employees whose whole job was to investigate fraud.

"This is private, confidential data, including Social Security numbers and earnings, of virtually all people in the country," Vicki Turetsky, who led the DHH's child support system under the Obama administration, told WaPo. "I don’t think you want your data to go to DOGE or to anyone else who isn’t authorized."

Though it's anyone's guess exactly why DOGE is tapping the DHH files, Musk's own struggles with fatherhood just might be a motivating factor.

Musk is something of a serial stallion, overseeing a brood at least 14 children strong — and those are just the ones we know about. That doesn't mean he's a great father, though. He's been widely criticized for abandoning his children and their mothers, leaving them to learn about their siblings from social media posts. Even his own father, Errol Musk — himself an appalling father figure — has gone on record calling Elon a deadbeat.

In late February, Musk was ordered to appear in court by a New York City judge regarding a custody and child support dispute with Ashley St. Clair, a right-wing influencer who surprised the world last month with the news that she had given birth to Musk's 13th child in secret.

Previously, Musk was embroiled in a prolonged legal battle with Claire "Grimes" Boucher over the custody of their three children, who have the extraordinary names of X AE A-12, Exa Dark Siderael Musk, and Techno Mechanicus. That messy clash spilled into the public eye when the indie musician blasted Musk for ignoring her messages as one of their children faced a medical emergency, fueling the deadbeat Dad accusations.

"I have always paid extremely generous child support and without any coercion to do so," the billionaire fumed when pressed by influencers and media personalities. "Sometimes the mother asked for money vastly in excess of what the children could possibly need, so that needed to be adjudicated."

Based on documents viewed during the row with Grimes, Business Insider has speculated that Musk pays the mother of his children just $2,760 per month in child support, a paltry sum compared to his immense personal fortune, especially considering that the average monthly cost of daycare alone is $1,230 per child — a necessity for most single mothers.

The estimate brings into question the amount Musk pays for his other 11 children as he bulldozes through child support infrastructure for the rest of us — and his motivation for doing so.

