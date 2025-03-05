Out in wild Canada, a self-appointed "dinosaur erection specialist" is inviting visitors to come see his fancy bones.

As Wyoming's Cowboy State Daily reports, Ry Williams gave himself the unique "dinosaur erection" title after stumbling into a career playing with dino parts a decade ago.

A chance encounter at a natal celebration with Terry Ciotka, a fossil collector who founded the Dino Lab facility where Williams now works in Victoria, BC, was all it took to get this erection enthusiast into the dinosaur mounting biz.

"I went to a birthday party ten years ago, and now I’m cleaning and mounting dinosaur bones," the British Columbia-based bonehead told the Daily. "Terry said the [number one] thing he needed to find was a welder, and here I was, with a background in high-level welding and fabrication."

Over the years, Williams has used his welding skills to build dinosaur fossil exhibits at museums around the world using a mix of real bones and expertly crafted replicas. His magnum opus — emphasis on "magnum" — is "Bygones," a spectacular new display at Dino Lab featuring a Tyrannosaurus Rex named Victoria after the town where she was restored having a sit-down tea party with a triceratops, complete with a giant gold table and chairs.

Though he knew it was a "crazy idea," the bone specialist colleagues supported Williams' unorthodox artistic vision. It took him more than three years to erect this specific work, but in the end, the mounting came to successful completion.

To make this prehistoric date simulation seem as lifelike as possible, Williams worked hard to "keep the dinosaurs within their actual range of flexibility."

"The finished mounts are within the range of how their arms, legs, and tails could actually move," he told the Daily. "I didn’t want them to look like they were in outer space. They needed to look real."

Positions, too, were at the forefront of the erection specialist's mind.

"Positioning all the brackets was tricky, but it was cool to see these things in a totally different position," Williams expounded. "You’re looking at these dinosaurs and their anatomy in a completely different way."

Joking aside, this unlikely bone wizard's creation is indeed awe-inspiring — especially because there seems to have been nothing like "Bygones" attempted before.

"It’s a curiosity and a piece of art, but it’s also natural science," he told the Wyoming paper. "It has a message that creates a lot of awe in people who’ve seen it."

Though he's got more inspiration up his sleeve, Williams said that for now, he's got to get back to the old erection grind.

"There’s definitely some ideas about what else we could do," he said, "but now we’ve got a lot of conventional dinosaurs to work on."

