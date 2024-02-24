"It's a no from me."

With so many celebs acting as unpaid influencers for Tesla's Cybertruck, it's refreshing that at least one is calling BS.

In a video posted by HipHopDX on the site formerly known as Twitter — which is, along with Tesla, owned by Elon Musk — rapper Wiz Khalifa, whose legal name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, sounded off on one of the futuristic-looking vehicles.

"Just seen a Tesla truck in traffic," Khalifa says while looking at the camera. "It’s a no from me."

The "Black and Yellow" rapper went on to weight in on the car's provocative appearance — which, to be fair, we at Futurism have been doing for years at this point.

"Shit trash, b!" the Pittsburgh star remarked. "Nah, man. It look old. The shit look like it came with pre-dirt on it."

Wiz Khalifa offers real-time review of Tesla Cybertruck: “Look like it came with pre-dirt” pic.twitter.com/OILfjFirxh — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 23, 2024

While some celeb Cybertruck boosters, such as reality mogul Kim Kardashian and Reddit co-founder-turned-Serena-Williams-spouse Alexis Ohanian, weren't exactly surprising, others like art-pop superstar Lady Gaga and Brooklyn-born director Spike Lee were somewhat more eyebrow-raising.

When it comes to Kardashian's dirty Cybertruck in particular, Khalifa's observation about the propensity for the car's unpainted stainless steel panels to get grimy seems astute.

"I don’t know if 'cuz needs to wash it, maybe 'cuz needs to wash his Tesla truck because he’s not looking too good out in here in traffic," the rapper said. "For real man."

Even as celebrity Cybertruck spottings continue to grow, so too has the trickle of bad news about the electric pickup.

Earlier this month, in fact, several Cybertruck owners started to complain that theirs had begun rusting after only a few days of rainy driving.

"Just picked up my Cybertruck today," one Cybertruck Owners Club forum member wrote. "The advisor specifically mentioned the cybertrucks develop orange rust marks in the rain and that required the vehicle to be buffed out."

So much for the truck of the future being futuristically good at warding off wear and tear!

