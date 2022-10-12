"Tom Cruise is taking us to space."

To the Stars

Any remaining "Mission Impossible" fans, rejoice! Actor Tom Cruise, famous for his extensive film career and basically just being the eternal embodiment of midlife crises, is still set to film a movie in space.

Well, uh, it's still "the plan," at least.

"Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He's taking the world to space. That's the plan," Universal Studios chair Donna Langley told the BBC, apparently glossing over the work done by, you know, real astronauts, or even just telescopes and probes and whatnot.

"We have a great project in development with Tom," she continued, "that does contemplate him doing just that."

Mission Hopefully Possible

Don't get your hopes up for too much though, Cruisers. Langley added an unfortunate caveat: the film — which, in a gloriously creative move, features a "down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth" — will "actually [mostly] takes place on Earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day." (Although we will admit, the creative choice to have Cruise sent to a space station that looks like a vibrator is quite compelling.)

Langley also renewed the promise that Cruise will "hopefully" become the first civilian to ever do a spacewalk, though her apparent restraint is a lil' suspish. If Tommy Boy were for sure spacewalking, let alone going to space at all, Universal would probably just say so, and the disclaimers may be a sign that either the studio or SpaceX (which plans to ship the actor to orbit) have run into trouble with officials or budgets. After all, astronauts train for years to hang off the side of a spaceship. Cruise is just a guy who likes to do his own stunts.

To that note, though, given everything about Tomathy, he may be pushing the studio to let him do something that they may be having some second thoughts on.

But hey, Cruise is a powerful guy, and Universal still owes him for that awful "Mummy" reboot. Good luck to both the actor and the studio as they put horrific pollution into the world for something that definitely could've have been achieved with CGI.

