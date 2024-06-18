New monolith just dropped.

Catching Monolith

A new reflective monolith has appeared out of the blue after another was found in Wales this March — and it's just as unclear as ever what it could mean.

As the Reno Gazette-Journal reports, the latest mysterious mirrored structure has appeared in the desert about 20 miles north of Las Vegas and is seemingly the second mysterious monolith to grace the region.

The first time one was discovered in the area, as the newspaper notes, was in November 2020 when another of these puzzling artifacts appeared in downtown Vegas outside the famous Fremont Street pedestrian mall, not long after the first and most iconic monolith was spotted in the Utah desert.

As with all the others, it's unclear who put it there or what it was meant to symbolize or communicate.

In a Facebook post about the newest monolithic discovery, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said search and rescue officials spotted the reflective pillar over the weekend out near Gass Peak, an overlook above the region's stunning valley vistas.

"HOW did it get up there??" LVMPD mused in the post, which included photos of the strange structure.

New monolith just dropped. North of Vegas pic.twitter.com/QFlCMCea1X — Jim Garrison Keillor (@books_rum) June 17, 2024

Pattern Recognition

Since 2020, dozens of similar monuments have been found in the United States, Europe, and Asia, and in many cases were dismantled soon after they were first discovered. To this day, nobody knows who — or, just for fun, what — might have fabricated and erected any of them. Practically speaking, it's hard to imagine they were all made and installed by the same person or people.

Soon after the bizarre trend began, the artist Matty Mo who used the handle "Most Famous Artist" took credit for the Utah monolith, the first of the structures discovered that had apparently gone undetected (or at least unreported) for four years by the time it went viral. Naturally, Mo began selling facsimiles for $45,000 a pop, though the shock jock eventually admitted he wasn't actually behind the structures, and that he'd just said he was to get press.

Once again, the identity of the people responsible for these evocative metal sculptures has become a public mystery — one that may or may not result in more monoliths cropping up around the world.

