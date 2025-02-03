Who could she be talking about?

Musk of a Man

Claire "Grimes" Boucher seems, once again, to be close to condemning her billionaire ex — though of she still isn't coming right out and saying it.

During an exchange with the Austin-based group sex enthusiast and shower-hating writer who goes by the pen name Aella over the weekend, Elon Musk's most famous baby mama bemoaned the anonymous edgelords — not specifically naming the father of her three children — who she says seduced her into the world of reactionary politics.

"I feel like I was tricked by [people] pretending to be into critical thought and consequentialism who are acting like power-hungry warlords now," Boucher wrote in a since-deleted reply to Aella, "and like cruelly enjoying the panic and suffering that obviously creates and it's disturbing."

Grimes also agreed "10000 percent" with the mononymous writer's take that the "anti-woke coalition" they'd both befriended is now "walking off a plank into extremism."

"Being anti a bad thing doesn't make you right by default." Aella wrote. "Righteous revenge is not compassion."

Though he's not mentioned by name or even overtly referenced, it seems clear that the illiberal and reactionary forces both women belatedly condemned are the same ones that propelled Musk into his unelected role in Donald Trump's new version of the US government.

Inside the House

Those comments also come on the heels of the 36-year-old electronic artist's address to a "certain toxicity in the Grimes fandom" suggesting she's been cozying up to white supremacists — another oblique reference to her ex that failed to mention him by name.

"If it wasn't clear," Boucher wrote, "I very much denounce Nazi-ism and white supremacy."

"I am sorry I didn't take this more seriously sooner," she added. "I did not realize the extent of the issue."

Instead of confronting the very real wave of bigotry that has accompanied Musk's rise to power in the US — or even his very obvious Sieg Heil just over a week prior — Boucher simply said she is "sad at the division in the world [right now]" and sorry that anyone has "had to see super toxic negative things in the [Grimes] fandom on my behalf."

There's little doubt, as these statements show, that Grimes fashions herself as opposed to white supremacy. If she really wanted to fight the bigotry she claims to denounce, however, she'd stop centering herself and disavow her ex by name — and then, perhaps, put down her phone and actually do something useful for a change.

