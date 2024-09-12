Elon Musk may just be the worst Swiftie alive.

Pretty Please

Elon Musk has apparently had a longstanding crush of sorts on Taylor Swift, with his vile tweet suggesting he could impregnate her just the latest in a long string of embarrassing attempts to get her attention.

As X-formerly-Twitter user @esjesjes flagged, Musk has repeatedly addressed the 34-year-old pop star on the site he now owns — and it doesn't appear that she has ever responded, or even, as the user joked, "publicly acknowledged he exists."

Most of the posts, which seem to have started around 2022, give off the same vibes as thirsty randos commenting on models' Instagram photos. This might be sadder, however, because Musk is among the richest men in the world.

Responding to an April post, for instance, about the female billionaire becoming the first artist ever to occupy the top 14 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously, Musk wrote with weird capitalization that although he isn't "quite the target audience," the feat was "nonetheless very Impressive indeed!"

Late last September, meanwhile, he provided unsolicited and extremely self-serving career advice.

"I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform," Musk replied, again with no response from Swift.

Sounds of Silence

While none of those prior posts were anywhere near as egregious or direct as the multi-billionaire's threat to "give" Swift a baby following her endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, they show a clear pattern of desperation that he seems to have escalated.

As Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson said in her own posts on Instagram's Threads platform about Swift, her dad seems to be spewing increasingly violent right-wing rhetoric these days.

"Yes, I saw 'the tweet,'" the 20-year-old, who in recent months has also been the target of her father's transphobic vitriol, wrote. "Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense. I don't really have anything to add to it, it's just abhorrent."

"I would just like to say to my audience members, don't let people talk to you like that," Wilson continued. "It's disgusting, it's belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better."

It's not exactly a secret that Musk has issues with women, but his own kid calling him out for being a gross "incel" adds some pretty compelling context to this apparent Swift fixation.

More on Elon's antics: Elon Musk Makes Embarrassingly Stupid Claim: If Trump Loses, Humanity Will Never Make It to Mars