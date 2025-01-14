Citation needed.

Last Responder

Elon Musk is patting himself on the back for saving "thousands of lives" during the recent rash of wildfires in Los Angeles — even though there's little evidence backing up that claim.

In a video that the multi-hyphenate CEO reshared on X-formerly-Twitter, an AI voiceover alleged that the 43-year-old billionaire's "astonishing decision" to "generously donate" Starlink internet terminals to LA allowed people in the "disaster zone" to see coverage of the fires.

As a result, "thousands of lives" were saved, the anonymous-created video claimed.

"Many rescue requests and on-site firefighting operations were successfully carried out," the AI voiceover intoned, "thanks to the support of Starlink."

Elon Musk stepped up big time, donating Starlink to help Los Angeles firefighters and people stay connected during the chaos. Say what you want about the guy, but who else is making moves like this when it counts? pic.twitter.com/TlKozxKVjs — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) January 12, 2025

LA Slop

The video's robotic went on to cite — using bizarre syntax, factual errors, and without citing any names or using any quotes — a gratitude message posted by someone who escaped the fires.

"What's more: a survivor of the Eaton fire also expressed on social media gratitude to Musk and the Tesla team for the 'biohazard defense mode,'" the masculine-voiced AI narrator said, "which protected him and his family during the fire — a feature that few people even knew about."

Charitably speaking, the video might have been referencing a post by someone who claimed to have survived the nearby Palisades fire thanks to the "bioweapon defense mode," which clears cabin air using a massive HEPA filter.

"When biodefense mode actually comes in handy for the Palisades Fire in LA," user @JosefInvesting posted. "This Tesla is literally saving my life. Never buying another brand ever again."

But that's one person. Where are the thousands of residents saved by Musk that the video referenced? (And if anyone has saved that many people in LA, it's the first responders Musk has been trashing.)

All told, this AI slop has every warning sign from a robotic narrator to factual errors to a laughably outlandish core claim.

Then again, this is the same person who called someone a "pedo guy" after his half-baked cave rescue mission in Thailand didn't work, so credibility is kind of beside the point.

