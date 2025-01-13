Extinguished.

Fire Starter

Last night in a bizarre press-conference-for-one, a member of the LA County Fire Command Team schooled Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the basic physics of water pressure — and shut down his racist assertion that municipal diversity efforts are somehow to blame for the fires raging in California.

In a strangely-shot livestream, LA County Fire Battalion Chief Christian Litz breaks the water system down for a fisheye-lensed Musk.

"If we have one building burning, we could flow 1000 gallons a minute... you can imagine 1,000 gallons per house, we couldn't do [it]," he said. "There really is no water system that's going to keep that pace."

Chief Litz dumbed it down further, explaining that in order to maintain water pressure, an equal amount of water must be going into the system as goes out. As demand for water has understandably skyrocketed in recent days, LA County Fire is compensating with dozens of tanker trucks.

"We were flowing an amount of water that the system couldn't hold," he added, "just because of the amount of water these firefighters were utilizing."

Help Not Wanted

Several personalities took to social media to criticize Musk over the video, with California governor Gavin Newsom — a recent sparring partner for the Tesla and SpaceX exec — charging that Musk had been "exposed by firefighters for his own lies."

"This isn't about a water shortage. It's about the pipes being overwhelmed," wrote social personality Ed Krassenstein, in a reversal of his usual Musk boosterism. "People need to stop spreading misinformation."

Commentary aside, the video is most notable for directly refuting the harmful assertions Musk has made regarding the wildfires — chiefly the "powerful minorities" myth that ineffective DEI hires are to blame for "water shortages" exacerbating the wildfires.

Boots on the Ground

The tech-billionaire apparently arrived "on-scene" to the comfort of a Los Angeles conference room late last night to insert himself into the frenzy and get an elementary breakdown from County Fire officials whose time could certainly be put to better use elsewhere.

Never one to waste a major crisis, Musk is also there to hawk his pet projects.

"We are going to position Cybertrucks with Starlinks and free Wi-Fi in a grid pattern in the areas that most need it in the greater LA/Malibu area," the CEO posted before the presser.

At the moment, it's unclear how many Cybertrucks Musk has requisitioned for the effort, or what else the billionaire will be offering to those who've lost everything — or who even asked.

