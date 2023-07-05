"No!"

Fight Night

Elon Musk has switched his focus from breaking Twitter to training with mixed martial arts star Georges St-Pierre, who posed with the SpaceX CEO for a photo on Monday, hyping up a possible fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"Great training session with three men that I really admire. Combined IQ in this photo is 1000. Not including me," tweeted St-Pierre with three laughing emoji faces.

And to say the photo is excruciatingly awkward to look at would be an understatement.

Joining Musk and St-Pierre is John Danaher, a well-known Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach, and tech podcaster Lex Fridman — who can be seen gawking into the camera with a thousand-yard stare on his face.

Meanwhile, Musk's mother Maye Musk, who went as far as to publicly forbid her son from fighting, reacted with outrage.

"No!" she tweeted, responding to the photo. "Hoping this is just for fun."

Memes and Praise

Musk sycophants, Zuckerberg fanboys — and people who just love the redonkulous prospect of two billionaires pummeling each other in a cage fight — responded with a mixture of dank memes, praise, and puzzlement.

"Nope," one user derisively tweeted, somehow summing up the collective head-shaking in one word.

"Bro paused Twitter so he could focus on his fight," another user chimed in.

So far, this possible fight has drawn a lot of attention but there is very little sign of any serious negotiations for an actual fight, except for UFC president Dana White saying the two billionaires are serious about a match and that it would take place in the Vegas Octagon.

Rich Dad Brawl

Musk seemingly ignored the early pleas of his mother and did an "impromptu training session" with Fridman.

"I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic," wrote Fridman. "It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage."

Time will tell if this fight talk is all a feint for the braying masses or the lead-up to the most overhyped match between two very rich dads.

As Musk admitted himself, "the obvious conclusion is that I need a *lot* more training."

