On Like Donkey Kong

Two of the world's richest, most powerful tech billionaires, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta-formerly-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have both publicly claimed that they're willing to fight each other in an MMA-style "cage match."

And, as it turns out, they're extremely serious about punching each other in the face.

UFC president Dana White confirmed to TMZ in an interview that he's spoken to Musk and Zuckerberg, and that "both guys are absolutely dead serious" about taking to the UFC's Vegas Octogon for hand-to-hand combat.

"They both said, 'Yeah, we’ll do it.' They both want to do it," White told TMZ. "Mark hit me up first and said, 'Is [Elon] serious?' And I said, 'I don't know, let me ask him.' I asked him, and he said, 'Yeah, I'm dead serious.'"

Boss Blessing

Unsurprisingly, White is absolutely thrilled about the idea.

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that's ever been done," the UFC boss told TMZ. "It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity."

"You don't have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight," he added. "Everybody would want to see it."

Nobody really knows what this match will look like. Will they follow the UFC's "Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts?" Will you be able to watch the fight on a Meta Quest headset? Instead of fireworks, will SpaceX just blow up a Starship rocket over the city of Las Vegas?

Who You Got?

As for who might actually win, expert and public opinions are still pretty mixed, although Twitter users certainly have their predictions.

"Musk is 100 percent saying stuff then backing out (it is his thing)," tweeted Bloody Elbows writer Phil Mackenzie, presumably referring to Musk's failed attempts to back out of his abrupt Twitter purchase, "but Zuck trains, is driven by the desperation of Facebook slowly collapsing, is a decade younger, and doesn't look like he's made out of melting ice cream."

"Musk vs. Zuck," quipped Bloomberg reporter Ashlee Vance, who wrote an entire biography about Musk's life. "Whoever loses has to acquire Yahoo."

