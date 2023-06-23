"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that's ever been done."

On Like Donkey Kong

Two of the world's richest, most powerful tech billionaires, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta-formerly-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have both publicly claimed that they're willing to fight each other in an MMA-style "cage match."

And, as it turns out, they're extremely serious about punching each other in the face.

UFC president Dana White confirmed to TMZ in an interview that he's spoken to Musk and Zuckerberg, and that "both guys are absolutely dead serious" about taking to the UFC's Vegas Octogon for hand-to-hand combat.

"They both said, 'Yeah, we’ll do it.' They both want to do it," White told TMZ. "Mark hit me up first and said, 'Is [Elon] serious?' And I said, 'I don't know, let me ask him.' I asked him, and he said, 'Yeah, I'm dead serious.'"

Boss Blessing

Unsurprisingly, White is absolutely thrilled about the idea.

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that's ever been done," the UFC boss told TMZ. "It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity."

"You don't have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight," he added. "Everybody would want to see it."

