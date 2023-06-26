"Actually, I canceled the fight. I haven't told them yet."

But Mom!

What started out as a childish gauntlet throwing — by two of the world's wealthiest billionaires, no less — has turned into a full-blown schoolyard crisis, tantrums and all.

Last week, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a billionaire-versus-billionaire brawl in the octagon, a cage match of two middle-aged men, only one of whom seems to have much experience with human combat.

But now, Musk's mother Maye Musk has chimed in to decry the idea of her precious son getting bruised by the jiu-jitsu white belt (read: beginner) Zuckerberg.

"Don't encourage this match!" she tweeted at podcaster Lex Fridman last week, supplementing her tweet with two angry face emojis.

"Actually, I canceled the fight," she added. "I haven't told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case."

Full MMA

Meanwhile, Musk told Fridman he's willing to go "full MMA." They even agreed on a venue, the "Vegas Octagon," with UFC president Dana White cheering them on. It'd be the "biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that's ever been done," White told TMZ last week.

But if it were up to Maye Musk, she'd rather have the two mercurial tech CEOs "fight with words only. In armchairs. Four feet apart. The funniest person wins."

Let's just say we'd rather have our eyes gouged out than watch two unquestionably unfunny men compete in a dad-joke-off.

Even after Maye's intervention, there's quite a bit of momentum behind the fight and there's probably more than a half-decent chance we'll see Musk and Zuckerberg half-heartedly pummel each other. Who wouldn't want to see them have their egos checked?

Sports gamblers are already looking at the potential betting odds for the fight, with FOX Sports clearly favoring Zuckerberg to win in its predictions. And we don't exactly disagree with that assessment, considering the two entrepreneurs' fitness levels.

More on the fight: It's On! Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Agree to Brutal Cage Fight