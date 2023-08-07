Paging the law firm of Dewey, Cheatem & Howe — we have some work for you.

No Limit

Elon Musk says that the social network formerly known as Twitter will pay the legal bills for anyone fired for their tweets. And — like any reasonable human would — we have some questions about this.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," the Canadian-South African firebrand tweeted. "No limit. Please let us know."

Almost instantaneously, right-leaning types — including the infamous LibsofTikTok account — began reply-guying in earnest, though the responses were varied and (intentionally or not) hilarious across the board. Strong language ahead:

the genius who can’t even pay rent for his company’s San Francisco offices is offering to fund your legal bills if you got fired for posting Nazi/white supremacist/misogynist/racist/transphobic shit; Elon Musk is one dumb motherfucker pic.twitter.com/Yz9J408ceJ — bornmiserable.bsky.social (@bornmiserable) August 6, 2023

Mr. President Sir

Civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo, for instance, joked that she had a case for Musk and pointed to his notorious mass-firing of Twitter employees who liked and posted critical commentary about the tech entrepreneur early in his ownership of the company.

Another post also brought up Musk's recent history with firing people for tweets — and in this exchange, posted as screenshots, the company owner himself tweeted that ex-employee Eric Fronhoefer had been fired.

"Sir," the tongue-in-cheek tweet read, "can you please look into this case."

There's a lot of questionable context surrounding the off-the-cuff Musk promise, which was posted soon after NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was suspended by the racing company for allegedly liking a meme that made fun of George Floyd's murder.

Along with the timing, the post does not, as Forbes notes, provide any legal framework for how such a project would be handled. Musk's use of the term "we" in his post suggests that Twitter would be the entity issuing the checks, but given that the company is still very much in the red, it's unclear where the money would even come from.

As with most Muskian bargains, this one will (if there's even any follow-through) undeniably go very differently than planned — and we're not holding our breath for the Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter owner to reach across the aisle with it, either.

