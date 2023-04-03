This is just getting excruciating.

Doge Feed

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has swapped Twitter's logo for the logo of the jokester cryptocurrency Dogecoin, a largely meaningless change that quickly drove up the price of the meme coin.

Users were surprised to find the face of Dogecoin's mascot, a shiba inu dog, replacing the social media platform's main logo and loading page.

Surprising absolutely nobody, however, is the fact that the value of Dogecoin skyrocketed immediately following the news, the same way it did after Musk took over Twitter back in October.

Innocuous and Silly

There's important context to the gaffe. Musk has desperately been trying to shake off federal investigators who are considering a lawsuit that accuses him of racketeering and running a pyramid scheme to support the crypto.

On Friday, the billionaire CEO asked a judge to throw out the $258 billion lawsuit by Dogecoin investors. Musk's lawyers argued that the suit was a "fanciful work of fiction" and that his tweets about Dogecoin were nothing more than "innocuous and often silly," per Reuters.

His latest move to change Twitter's logo is likely a brash attempt to troll, stirring up his supporter base and making a statement.

The fact, however, remains that Musk has used his considerable platform — even before he bought Twitter — to rapidly inflate the value of Dogecoin on a number of occasions.

Despite his repeated tweets causing the value of the coin to spike, Musk has maintained that one should only "invest with caution," as he told paparazzi back in 2021 before appearing on "Saturday Night Live."

Bottom Out

During the broadcast, he called Dogecoin a "hustle," which has clearly enraged the investor base, as evidenced in the lawsuit.

Investors are accusing Musk of driving up Dogecoin's price by more than 36,000 percent before letting it bottom out, generating billions of profit while other investors incurred huge losses.

Whether the court will find humor in his stunt remains to be seen. We, for one, can't wait to never hear about Dogecoin ever again.

More on Dogecoin: Dogecoin Surges in Value as Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter