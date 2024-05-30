He loves him, he loves him not.

Want U Back

Despite their erstwhile beef, former president Donald Trump apparently wants to hire Elon Musk for an advisory role in the White House should he win the upcoming election in November.

According to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal on condition of anonymity, details about the potential position haven't been finalized, but it signals that whatever bad blood existed between the two men seems to have leveled out.

Notably, this would not be the first time Musk held a position in a Trump White House. Back in late 2016, the then-president-elect appointed the South African-born billionaire to two advisory councils, but Musk ended up leaving less than six months after Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords, citing his environmentalist beliefs as the reasoning behind the move.

That debacle seems to have been the start of the pair's longstanding feud, which came to a head in 2022 when the two traded insults and Musk said Trump should "hang up his hat" and not run again in a since-deleted tweet.

But plenty of time has passed since then, hinting at the possibility of the capricious billionaire CEO making his return — that is if he chooses to pick Trump up on an offer.

New Leaf

Despite signs that the relationship was thawing earlier this year when Trump met with Musk in talks for the multi-hyphenate CEO to purchase the ex-president's failing social network, the latest reported alliance comes as something of a surprise.

Indeed, beyond the discussion of him reviving his advisory turn, Musk has also reportedly told Trump that he and some of his political allies are running an influence campaign to try to get business leaders not to back Joe Biden for re-election, which is certainly a sea change from the younger sycophant's stance less than two years ago.

That effort included, according to the newspaper's anonymous sources, a secret April dinner party that featured PayPal and Palantir founder Peter Thiel, NewsCorp's Rupert Murdoch, and Trump's former Treasury Department secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Musk and billionaire investor Nelson Peltz have also, per some of the WSJ's sources, been telling the GOP frontrunner about a so-called "data-driven project" to prevent voter fraud, though details about that endeavor are scarce as well.

While the relationship between these two singularly strange and influential figures continues to evolve, the rest of the country is left with a terrible prospect: a political team-up between two of the cattiest and most mercurial men alive.

More on Musk maneuvers: Elon Musk Reportedly Took Ketamine and Had Sex With the Wife of the Cofounder of Google