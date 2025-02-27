Palpable hatred for Elon Musk seems to be everywhere you look this week, from viral ads to Tesla's plummeting stock value.

Across the pond in London Town, a group of anti-Musk crusaders operating under the handle "Everyone Hates Elon" have erected a bus stop ad that features the billionaire doing his infamous "Sieg Heil" salute and calls Teslas "Swasticars," both serving as allusions to the unelected political wrecker's increasingly far-right politics and activities.

"Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds," the ad's copy reads — a reference to the year Nazi Germany invaded Poland, thus sparking off World War II.

In the days since the guerrilla group behind the "Swasticar" ad posted videos of it on Instagram and TikTok, their biting missive has been viewed and shared millions of times — all while Tesla's value spirals ever downward thanks in part to Musk's wrecking ball approach at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As market summaries show, Tesla's stock has crashed tremendously in recent days amid an overall market drop and historically low sales numbers in Europe. Though Donald Trump's presidential win last November delivered a spike in value that drove Tesla stock up to an all-time high of $436 per share, it's since plummeted, hitting $360 per share on February 20 and just under $291 by the close of markets on Wednesday.

As Business Insider reports, even finance bros that used to be in Tesla's corner now seem convinced that Musk's headlong foray into politics is harming his brand.

"The worry of [Wall Street] is that Musk dedicating so much time (even more than we expected) to DOGE takes away from his time at Tesla in such a crucial moment and year for the company," Tesla-stanning Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in an investor note viewed by BI.

In a lengthy post on Musk's social network, financial advisor and Tesla investor Gary Black admitted that he had been "wrongly bullish" on the EV company for years. Though he danced around the heart of the matter and refused to outright criticize the company's CEO, the Future Fund managing partner said he hopes to "learn from [his] mistakes" when forecasting stock success, which seems like financespeak for throwing one's hands up in the air.

By all accounts, Musk's politicking has not only harmed his business' image, but also hurt his bottom line — a sign, if there ever was one, that the free market capitalism he and his cronies espouse may not always work in their favor.

More on Tesla: Elon Musk Is Flagrantly Gutting an Agency in Charge of Regulating Tesla