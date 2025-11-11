You Haven’t Realized How Huge a Rocket Actually Is Until You’ve Seen This Video of One Being Moved on the Highway

Referring to “rocket science” has become the catch-all term for describing anything too complex and esoteric for our puny layman minds to comprehend.

Similarly mind-boggling: the sheer size of the latest generation of rockets that the field produces.

Footage that’s recently gone viral online shows an enormous rocket part being transported down a highway, taking up virtually the entire road. The truck bravely dragging it along in any other context would be a formidable presence, but compared to its mighty haul, it may as well be a very lifelike toy.

And this isn’t even the whole rocket. The depicted vehicle (which aptly made rounds in the subreddit r/megalophobia) appears to be the first stage booster of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, which is expected to launch for the second time this week. Fully stacked, the entire launch vehicle stands at over 320 feet, which is nearly 20 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty.

Compared to its competition, it’s also taller than SpaceX’s ever-reliable workhorse Falcon 9 — but pales in comparison to SpaceX’s Starship, the largest rocket ever made, at 403 feet tall. New Glenn isn’t the absolute biggest game in town, in other words, but it’s still a colossus. And like Starship, it’s still a work in progress.

New Glenn completed its maiden flight in January, the most promising sign of progress in its over decade-long development. The mission was considered a success, with the second stage vehicle making it to orbit. But the first stage booster was destroyed during its descent for an attempted landing.

Blue Origin is now just days away from launching New Glenn for a second time. The Jeff Bezos-owned company conducted a successful test-firing of the rocket booster’s seven BE-4 engines at a launch site in Cape Canaveral at the end of last month, and was supposed to launch the vehicle on Sunday afternoon. The launch was scrubbed, however, due to poor weather conditions. It’s now targeting a launch this Wednesday.

The upcoming flight will also be a modest demonstration of New Glenn’s payload capabilities. It’s carrying two spacecraft from NASA’s ESCAPADE mission, which will be deployed once the upper stage reaches orbit, and will then travel to Mars to probe interactions between the Red Planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere with the Sun’s solar wind.

Like its competitor SpaceX and Starship, Blue Origin has designed the vehicle to be reusable, and is aiming to recover its new first stage booster, nicknamed “Never Tell Me the Odds,” so it can be reused in another launch next year. A lot hinges on the booster’s survival: if it isn’t safely landed, Ars Technica noted, it’s unlikely that Blue Origin will have a replacement ready until much later in the year.

