China Launches Emergency Mission to Its Space Station, Putting NASA to Shame

Earlier this month, the China Manned Space Agency was forced to delay the return of three astronauts from its Tiangong space station after they discovered “tiny cracks” in their return capsule’s window, likely from a space debris strike.

Instead of using the damaged Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, which remains docked at the station, the crew took the only other spacecraft available to them for their November 14 return: the Shenzhou-21, which had arrived at the station in late October with a replacement crew aboard.

That left the new crew that’d arrived on the Shenzhou-21 in a pickle, though, because the craft they’d ridden to the station had now departed, leaving them with no place to shelter or return to Earth in case of an emergency, such as another space debris collision or unexpected equipment failure.

At least, until CNSA pulled off a pretty impressive move. Less than two weeks after the snafu, China has successfully launched an uncrewed Shenzhou-22 vehicle and docked it to the station, where it will serve as a potential rescue craft and will eventually bring the current batch of astronauts back to Earth.

As Reuters reports, the replacement spacecraft lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China early Tuesday morning, docking hours later.

“The launch mission was a complete success,” the CMSA said in a statement.

It’s an impressive turnaround time that comes just eleven days after we first found out about the cracks in the window. As such, it highlights the immense progress China’s space program has made as of late, establishing a permanent presence in orbit in a matter of only a few years.

In contrast, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were stuck on board the International Space Station nine months longer than initially planned due to technical issues plaguing their ride, Boeing’s Starliner, forcing them to wait for SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft for their return this spring.

NASA relies on its private industry partners and Russia’s Soyuz capsules to send astronauts to space and back. China’s Shenzhou spacecraft, on the other hand, was developed by the nation’s own space program — though it currently relies on a non-reusable rocket to reach orbit, unlike SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was initially put out of commission as it “does not meet the requirements for the astronauts’ safe return,” per a statement by the China Manned Space Agency. However, according to Chinese media, the capsule may still serve as a way to return cargo.

Best of all, the Shenzhou-22 craft was stuffed to the gills with cargo, including fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as chicken wings that the existing crew will be able to roast in their brand-new “space oven.”

More on the missions: Chinese Astronauts Stranded in Space With No Return Vehicle