Robot Walks for Three Days Straight, Hotswapping Its Battery Over and Over in New World Record

A three-day walk would be hard enough for humans, but for robots, it might as well be a trek around the world.

An AgiBot A2 unit, developed by Chinese firm Zhiyuan Robotics, recently completed a 66-mile pilgrimage from Jinji Lake in Suzhou to Shanghai. The whole trek lasted three straight days, and set a new Guinness world record for “longest journey walked by a humanoid robot,” CBS reported.

Apparently, the bot was even a model citizen as it completed its journey across highways and busy urban roads. In a statement, the company said the AgiBot “navigated varied surfaces… all while adhering to traffic regulations.”

Though the AgiBot only has a max standing battery life of three hours, a novel hot-swap battery system meant the robot could continue its long march without ever powering down.

“After I successfully reach the finish-line, I will break the world record for the longest distance walked by a humanoid robot, and obtain the authoritative certification of the Guinness World Record,” the bot declared in an English-language marketing video. “I believe I can complete this challenge.”

“Accompanied by the first ray of dawn in the morning, I have reached the finish line of this hike,” the AgiBot boasted as it arrived in Shanghai’s scenic North Bund riverwalk.

Wang Chuang, the company’s partner and senior vice president, said the feat was a demonstration of the robot’s reliability and stability, per Interesting Engineering. “Walking from Suzhou to Shanghai is difficult for many people to do in one go, yet the robot completed it,” he enthused.

Zhiyuan Robotics says the unit that completed the journey is the same one that rolls off the assembly line. Per IE, the company has sold over 1,000 AgiBot A2s in 2025 so far.

It’s a pretty remarkable effort for a humanoid robot, and with China encouraging its tech industry to go all-in on robotics, AgiBot is probably just getting started.

More on robotics: Whistleblower Says He Was Fired for Warning Execs That New Robot Could Crush Human Skull

