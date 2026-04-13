Video Shows Humanoid Robot Chasing a Pack of Wild Boars

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They may struggle to help us out in our day-to-day lives, but humanoid robots are certainly providing us with plenty of entertainment, from flashy martial arts demonstrations to taking on humans in tennis.

In the latest stunt, a customized Unitree G1 robot can be seen chasing a small flock of wild boars through an empty car parking lot in Warsaw, Poland. The widely disseminated footage shows the robot — dubbed Edward Warchocki, for some reason — jogging across a small patch of grass while chasing down the wild animals, only to raise its fist in the air in frustration after they successfully get away.

“I’m herding the wild boars into the forest,” the robot’s account wrote in the caption.

zaganiam dziki do lasu pic.twitter.com/Pjxkn0kfob — Edward Warchocki (@edwardwarchocki) April 12, 2026

The European capital has been struggling to control the proliferation of several thousand wild boars that continue to call the city their home, prompting efforts to cull themthat have included shootings in residential areas.

Chasing them with much slower bipedal robots, however, will likely do little to address the issueon a practical level.

The real story is that Edward Warchocki is part of a marketing stunt, and has even visited the Polish parliament after becoming a viral sensation in the country.

Previous videos have showed the bot performing on stage while accompanied by a singer, chasing marathon runners, and making press announcements alongside local politicians.

In a clip that circulated on social media last month shows the robot stumbling around while holding an empty beer bottle and an empty reusable grocery bag.

“He’s taking my job,” one Reddit user joked at the time.

The United States has its own Edward Warchocki in the form of a cowboy hat-toting Unitree G1 robot, dubbed “Jake the Rizzbot,” which similarly made headlines for its public appearances.

Last summer, Jake moved to California, seemingly came out as gay, and was later assaulted by streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known online under the moniker IShowSpeed.

In December, the robot’s developer filed a lawsuit against Watkins Jr. for a whopping $1 million in monetary relief following the baffling incident.

More on humanoid robots: Strange Modular Robots Are Writhing Across Landscapes