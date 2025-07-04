Community Confused by "Rizzbot" Walking Around With Cowboy Hat and Chain, Complimenting Their Outfits in Gen Alpha Slang

"Yo G, that sleeveless plaid shirt is straight bangin.'"

Flex Zone

A cowboy hat-toting bipedal robot, dubbed "Jake the Rizzbot," is wandering the streets of Austin, Texas, turning heads and flinging compliments using some truly cringeworthy — and equally hilarious — Gen Alpha slang.

Videos on social media show the robot approaching strangers to compliment their appearance.

"Hey, I'm Jake, it's nice to meet you," the bot told one puzzled onlooker in a widely-shared TikTok video. "Yo G, that sleeveless plaid shirt is straight bangin'. And you flexin' that build like a boss, and that watch on your wrist? Iced out, nephew!"

"You radiate that big boss energy, my dude," it added. "Serious expression, but you looking hard."

The head-turning droid is a bipedal G1 robot developed by Chinese tech company Unitree Robotics. Thanks to reinforcement learning AI, the $16,000 mech can quickly pick up how to perform some seriously impressive tricks, like an impressively swooping roundhouse kick.

In addition to some characteristically sycophantic large language model-based voice chops and a camera feed, Jake the Rizzbot is the kind of lighthearted implementation of AI that we could use more of these days.

Big Bot Energy

The kind of groveling Jake the Rizzbot is employing to win over the residents of Austin isn't just hilarious to watch, though; it's part of a larger conversation surrounding the tendency of AI tools like ChatGPT to employ language designed to please the user.

Earlier this year, users of OpenAI's extremely popular chatbot noticed that the tool had turned into a groveling sycophant, forcing the company to roll back a recent update.

While Jake the Rizzbot isn't likely to pose any actual danger, Futurism has reported on ChatGPT users developing what's being called "AI psychosis," facilitated by AI models that lean into a range of alarming delusions, pushing users down sometimes severe mental health rabbit holes.

Luckily, Jake the Rizzbot is probably more likely to make you cringe as it flatters your appearance.

"Ma homie, that beard is cold and that mustache is hard, you look clean, nephew," it told one nonplussed onlooker. "Gee, that black smartwatch is straight iced out, and that white tee’s bangin."

More on Unitree: We're Apparently Living in an Anime, Because This Robot Has Learned Kung Fu