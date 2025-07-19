Jake the Rizzbot Moves to California, Comes Out as Gay

He's out!

The Bot Closet

In the few weeks since being unveiled, Jake the Rizzbot — a slang-spewing bipedal humanoid known for sporting a cowboy hat and other fashionable accessories — has moved to West Hollywood and come out as queer.

As NBC4 Los Angeles reports, Jake — a four-foot-tall humanoid robot that uses large language models (LLMs) to compliment passersby using trendy slang — was recently seen strolling around LA's West Hollywood decked out in gaudy rainbow attire.

Based on an off-the-shelf robot sold by China's Unitree Robotics, Jake was initially spotted at the end of June quite literally running around and rizzing up passerby on the streets of Austin, Texas in its Western headgear, a silver chain, and a pair of slick sneakers.

Now, it seems that the robot — which is, per its manufacturer, maneuvered by unseen operators via remote control — has made its way west to the City of Angels' storied "gayborhood."

In videos posted to social media, the proud bot was seen hoofing it across Santa Monica Boulevard while humans walked around and past it, most going about their days while others filmed the strange spectacle.

This robot was literally running around West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/GTQpEv0s7z — Miss Jilianne (@MissJilianne) July 14, 2025

Pride and Conquer

Despite "living" more authentically in WeHo, it appears that the rizzbot is no less awkward than it was when it was still in the closet.

In another video, Jake was heard asking a woman out to dinner before cringily playing the saxophone riff from George Michael's "Careless Whisper" — but only after ridiculing another woman over her floral dress and "thin excuse for a fashion statement" of a necklace.

Despite its innocuous weirdness, right-wingers have taken Jake's "coming out" as an invitation to attack the robot for promoting a "woke" agenda on behalf of China.

"What's next," one X user wrote, "a 'trans-robot'?" (Sounds fun to us.)

"A China-based robot that would never be allowed on the streets of China," opined another, without any evidence to support that claim. "Gay Rizzbot is an attack on American soil."

Goofy as the rizzbot is, the fact that it's causing a minor right-wing meltdown suggests that whatever it's doing is working — and for just $21,500, you too can trigger conservatives with your very own gay little robot, too.

More on robots: As Waymo Debuts in Philadelphia, It May Want to Look Into the Time Furious Locals Tore Apart an Adorable Robot