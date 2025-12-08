Video Shows Robot Attacking CEO

AI robots turning on us and taking over the world is something on all of our minds right now. But would it be so bad if the machines went after CEOs first?

We’re mulling over the prospect of such delicious schadenfreude after watching a new demonstration from the Chinese robotics startup EngineAI. Instead of having its T800 android shadowbox some pre-programmed martial arts moves — a stunt that many of its competitors have already run into the ground — EngineAI lets its menacing android loose on the company’s head honcho, whom it promptly proceeds to kick the ever-living crap out of.

In the video, CEO Zhao Tongyang bravely stands his ground in a ridiculous suit of armor as the T800 robot squares him up. The first kick misses its target when Tongyang backs out, “barely avoiding kissing the sole of T800’s feet,“ a caption reads (which seemingly glosses over the fact that he nearly got his face caved in).

The next kick, though? It smashes into his torso and sends Tongyang flying to the ground.

“Too violent. Too brutal!“ a shell shocked Tongyang exclaimed. “Without protective gear, no one could withstand it. Anyone would break a bone.“

Robotics researchers have been putting their androids through all kinds of physical stunts to show off their capabilities. Earlier this year, the Chinese company Unitree demonstrated its popular G1 humanoid bot whipping out some impressive looking kung-fu moves. Others followed suit. In October, Elon Musk posted a video of Tesla’s Optimus robot fighting in a simulated bout with a martial artist, bragging that it was learning kung-fu. Other stunts include a robot shooting hoops, and another standing its ground after taking a dropkick to the chest.

In any of these stunts, there will inevitably be claims of teleoperation — and the suspicion is warranted, given that many these companies try make their tech seem better than it is by presenting only pre-programmed moves or letting a human control the bot behind the scenes. In fact, EngineAI released its latest video to rebuff accusations that a promo featuring martial arts stunts was CGI. It also released behind the scenes footage of T800 apparently sparring with a human fighter.

It’s a fun way to drum up hype, but it does also belie some serious safety concerns. If these bots are supposed to work or even live alongside humans, should they be powerful enough to inflict serious physical harm? The question seems to already be tearing up the industry. Last month, a former safety engineer at the US robotics firm Figure AI sued his employer for allegedly firing him after he warned that its robots “were powerful enough to fracture a human skull.” In one close call, a Figure bot suddenly malfunctioned and narrowly missed striking an employee, leaving a deep gash in the stainless steel door of a fridge, the suit claimed.

The force of T800’s kick was enough to give CEO Tongyang second thoughts about putting himself in harm’s way again.

“I can’t guarantee I’ll stay alive after the next test,” he joked.

