The decomposed remains of a woman were found Monday in the front trunk of a Tesla which had been impounded in a Los Angeles tow yard. Making the situation even stranger, the vehicle is registered to the buzzy indie pop singer David "D4vd" Burke, who's currently on tour.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that the remains were a "head and torso" stashed inside a bag in the frunk, a feature of many electric cars in which the space that would traditionally be used to house an engine is repurposed into storage. They were so horrendously decomposed, KTLA first reported, that the LA County medical examiner couldn't initially determine the gender of the deceased, who has not yet been identified.

According to LA police, the body was discovered after detectives responded to employees in the tow yard reporting a foul odor coming from the frunk of the Tesla, which had been left on the roof of one of the lot's parking garages.

The Tesla, which has Texas license plates, was towed from the Tony Bird Streets neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills, police sources told the LA Times, after it had been abandoned five days before.

As it stands, police are treating the case as a death investigation.

Though investigators have confirmed the victim's gender, other details like their age and ethnicity are still unknown, according to a report from the LA county medical examiner, released Tuesday.

A picture of who they were, though, is beginning to emerge. The deceased had wavy black hair, weighed 71 pounds, and was about 5 feet and 1 inch tall, the report said. She was wearing a tube top and black leggings sized small, and had a yellow metal stud earring and a metal chain bracelet of the same color.

Notably, she also had a unique tattoo: the word "Shhh…" inked on her right index finger.

"She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found," the report stated.

Police sources told ABC7 that investigators are relying on the medical examiner to identify the deceased and determine the cause of death.

The Tesla's owner, the 20-year-old singer D4vd, is "cooperating" with authorities on the investigation, sources told Rolling Stone. D4vd, whose singles "Romantic Homicide" and "Here With Me" first went viral on TikTok in 2022, is currently on a tour that kicked off last month for his debut album, "Withered."

The ongoing mystery has spooked some of the brands he's working with. As Rolling Stone notes, Dav4d was removed from a marketing campaign promoting a collaboration between Crocs and Hollister, the two fashion companies said Tuesday.

