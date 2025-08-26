Launched just two months ago in Austin, Tesla's Robotaxi service has been plagued with errors and safety issues — many of which have been caught on camera by passengers — from the very start.

From freaking out at the sight of a child and getting stuck in infinite loops to reckless wheel-jerking and ominous calls advising passengers to exit the vehicle immediately, it would seem that "failure" is not a strong enough word to describe how poorly Tesla's not-so-driverless taxis are doing.

Now, it's looking like those so-called "Robotaxis" may be more like traditional cabs than CEO Elon Musk would care to admit.

In a new video posted on YouTube by ARK Invest, a Florida-based investment firm that's long been bullish on Tesla, a Robotaxi safety monitor is seen exiting the vehicle — when it was stopped, blessedly – and climbing into the driver's seat, all so that the car can make a left turn, a recurring glitch that we've seen repeatedly.

"It got a little skittish," explained Sam Korkus, ARK's director of research and autonomous technology, said in a voice-over added to footage of the actual stoppage. "We put the flashers on and waited for support."

As the video shows, the Robotaxi's manbunned safety monitor then got out of the car and moved to the driver's seat — apparently, as Korkus explained, at the behest of Tesla support.

"That was interesting and unexpected," the passenger understated.

Hilariously, this isn't even the first time we've heard about one of its safety monitors having to clamber into the driver's seat when the car, like an exhausted dog on a walk, simply refused to go any further.

In late June, just after the Robotaxi launch, the "Dirty Tesla" content creator described on X the disastrous end to one of his rides. According to the influencer, he had just been dropped off when the "driverless" cab began to struggle as it attempted to get out of a tight parking lot, appearing to back up into a parked car.

After the car left the lot, the Robotaxi continued to struggle, Dirty Tesla claimed, causing the safety monitor to ultimately get out of the passenger's seat, reenter the driver's side, and manually steer it out in the same way we saw with this more recent video.

Though the content creator uploaded video from that incident, it only shows the dark — and indeed, very tight — parking lot and the Robotaxi's hazard lights going off, which indicates manual intervention from either passengers or safety monitors.

Super tight squeeze for robotaxi in one of my last drives 🫢 The owner of the parked car asked if it was my car and I told him it was a robotaxi. The robotaxi backed up and then the driver of the parked car left. It looked like the tire touched the parked car. The safety driver… pic.twitter.com/DzNuAQk6Su — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) June 25, 2025

Despite being an obvious fanboy, Dirty Tesla had some choice words for the Robotaxi rollout following the incident.

"I wouldn't even call this unsupervised," he wrote in a reply to his initial post. "It's clearly supervised."

Though Robotaxis are still operating under a veneer of driverlessness in Austin, regulators in California have not yet granted Tesla the proper permits to operate "autonomously" in the Golden State. That means that Robotaxis in the Bay Area, which launched about three weeks ago, have human drivers behind the wheel, making the "robo" a bit of a nonstarter.

