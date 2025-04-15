What happens when you combine an electric vehicle oligarch with coal rolling trucks, the Proud Boys, and a nation that confuses commerce with patriotism?

A mind-boggling car dealership blockade, for starters.

With Tesla Takedown protests entering their third consecutive month, a picket line near the Rocklin, California Tesla dealership isn't exactly an uncommon sight. The Northern California Tesla store had been picketed a handful of times before, mostly by peaceful protestors expressing their anger with the Trump administration and its DOGE appointee, Elon Musk.

But this week's protest came with a kicker: a line of lifted — and decidedly gas-powered — trucks blocking the lane leading to the dealership.

MAGA patriots DEFEND a Tesla dealership from liberal terrorlsts.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aAYrVBpR0M — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) April 14, 2025

A video uploaded to X-formerly-Twitter by user "American AF" shows a convoy of over 20 non-electric trucks and SUVs — many sporting MAGA and American flags — lined up to block the showroom. Some counter-protestors erected awnings and chairs along the road, waving flags and munching on snacks. Even the Proud Boys, an occasionally violent neo-fascist group, were in attendance, according to Electrek.

"MAGA patriots DEFEND a Tesla dealership from liberal terrorlsts [sic]," the semi-viral post reads.

If their goal was to support Tesla — and by extension Musk — it's unclear how blockading the EV store with gas-guzzling pickup trucks accomplishes that. Tesla's sales are in the ditch these days, a detail apparently lost on the guys blocking customers from entering the dealership.

"What an inviting retail experience," quipped one user, continuing that "it's telling that none of the trumps [sic] drive a tesla."

Regardless, the patriots remained in their lane, maintaining control. "How all the little libs stay away when the big boys come out to play!" cheered user "@justusecomsense."

"Tulsa Rocks!" saluted another.

The Takedown protest, meanwhile, looked relatively calm, with picketers holding signs on the opposite side of the road, undeterred by the drama.

As a whole, the Tesla Takedown protests have been overwhelmingly tame, often heavily attended by older liberals. The movement's campaign page on the platform Action Network goes out of its way to call itself a "peaceful protest movement," which opposes "violence, vandalism, and destruction of property."

Though vandalism and arson have erupted around the world in retaliation to Elon Musk's role in the US government, organizers of Tesla Takedown have gone out of their way to distance themselves from the destruction.

That might not stop Musk, Tesla, and the government from placing Takedown protestors under surveillance, however, as the FBI's Tesla Task Force busts down doors across the nation to crack down on property damage.

Here's a thought: if the flag-wavers are so worried about Tesla that they'd take time off of work to defend a parking lot, maybe they could put a little skin in the game and trade their 4x4s for one of Musk's EVs. After all, it's the patriotic thing to do.

