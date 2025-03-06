Not only is it a rough time to be a Tesla owner as CEO Elon Musk’s political shenanigans sink the brand’s reputation — it’s becoming a bad time to be near a Tesla, period.

Earlier this week, arsonists in Southwest France took to the streets with gasoline in hand to torch Teslas parked at a store in Plaisance-du-Touche. The group destroyed at least a dozen Tesla sedans estimated to be worth around €700,000, or about $745,000 USD, calling the brand a "symbol of capitalism."

The inferno comes weeks after a French-Swiss manifesto surfaced online, calling for "anti-capitalist coordination to target Tesla."

"To all those whose health permits," pines the anonymous call to action, "to collectives, organizations, affinity groups, to all those who call themselves anti-capitalists, to all those who demonstrate against imperialism, to deterritorialized people, let us warm ourselves by the fire. This is a call to set fire to Tesla dealerships."

While it’s unknown if the French arsonists were inspired by the manifesto, the blaze comes at a time when protestors around the world are targeting Teslas as a proxy for Musk, who represents a noxious blend of government austerity, oligarchy, and right wing politics of all stripes, not to mention capitalism more broadly.

The manifesto takes aim at a variety of issues embodied by Tesla under the blanket of anti-capitalism, including resource extraction, car-centric urban planning, the patriarchy, environmental waste, right-wing extremism, and undemocratic corporate rule.

"This company fuels the fortune of the richest man in the world, openly fascist and neo-Nazi, and therefore empowers [far right extremists]," reads the screed. "We know that the fight is unfair, but we are fierce and will not give up! Each brick in their windows is a stone in the pond."

That doesn't mean it's open season; the manifesto also entreats protestors to avoid Tesla locations in residential areas, as well as physical violence and privately-owned vehicles.

Though the people of France are well-known for their rowdy and effective demonstrations, Americans have also joined the fray. Yesterday, a handful of Tesla chargers in Massachusetts were hit by what cops are calling "intentionally set" fires. In Denver, Colorado, a woman is facing federal charges for allegedly causing $5,000 worth of damage at a Tesla dealership with molotov cocktails.

And even earlier in California, a group of anti-fascist students warned Tesla owners with notes wrapped around bricks to sell off their EVs, or face vandalism.

Time will tell how far anti-Musk protestors take their rage, as the man himself shows no signs of slowing down his antics anytime soon. If there's one thing that'll catch his attention, though, it's any real hit to his bottom line.

