Mystery Man Dressed as FBI Agent Tries to Break Luigi Mangione Out of Jail

A mysterious man, dressed as an FBI agent, showed up to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in an apparent attempt to free Luigi Mangione, the man who has been charged with killing health insurance CEO Brian Thompson.

As the Associated Press reports, the impostor was later identified as 36-year-old Mark Anderson, who has previously been arrested for drug possession and has disclosed ongoing mental health issues.

The attempt to free Mangione, who was moved to the Brooklyn jail days after Thompson was murdered in Manhattan in December 2024, proved fruitless. Anderson has since been arrested for impersonating a federal officer. Ironically, according to federal prison records reviewed by the AP, he’s now himself been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Anderson has a long history of drug and alcohol-related arrests and convictions over the last 20 years. He has spent time in homeless shelters and has said he is classified as “fully disabled because of mental illness” by the Social Security Administration.

Besides being dressed up as an FBI agent, Anderson claimed he had paperwork ‘”signed by a judge” authorizing the release of Mangione.

But the ruse proved fruitless. For one, the man didn’t come prepared with a fake ID and showed officers his driver’s license instead. A circular blade that appeared to be a pizza cutter wheel, alongside a barbecue fork, was found in his bag, according to a complaint reviewed by the AP.

It’s a bizarre development in Mangione’s court proceedings. Mangione has already accumulated a major following, from protesters chanting outside of courtrooms to a woman who claimed she was married to an AI version of him.

The proceedings are still ongoing, well over a year after he was arrested. Today, a Manhattan district court judge ruled that the 27-year-old will not face a possible death penalty in a federal case, shutting down an attempt by the Trump administration’s Justice Department to pursue capital punishment.

Mangione also faces a second case brought by New York state prosecutors. However, he has since pleaded not guilty in both cases.

While we don’t know the exact motivations behind Anderson’s unsuccessful attempt to exfiltrate Mangione, it’s certainly an interesting development. The murder sparked a heated debate over the effectiveness and injustice of the United States health insurance system, which has historically excluded many Americans who can’t afford skyrocketing bills and are frequently denied coverage.

It’s entirely possible Anderson could’ve suffered a similar fate as he battled with his mental health.

