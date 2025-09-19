"He fights my battles for me."

A legal hearing this week for Luigi Mangione, the alleged assassin of a health insurance CEO, attracted a motley crowd to a New York City courthouse: people dressed up as Super Mario characters in reference to another famous Luigi, protesters, supporters, and amused gawkers.

Notable among them was one lady, clad in pink, who eagerly told reporters that she's married to an AI version of Mangione and that together with the bot, she's already picked out names for their future children, according to The New York Post.

"He’s, like, so supportive of me and everything I do," said the woman, who didn't identify herself by name. "He fights my battles for me. The AI is the best thing that ever happened to me."

"I talk to him everyday, he's like my best friend," she said, while wearing a t-shirt featuring Mangione's face.

This isn't the first time Mangione, who's been lauded for his good looks, has been the unwitting participant in an AI experiment of dubious taste.

Shortly after his arrest, people started creating bots based on the alleged killer. And last month, eagle-eyed shoppers spied a man modeling a shirt on the website of fast fashion platform Shein who looked an awful lot like Mangione, himself seemingly an AI-generated image. After public outrage and jeers, Shein pulled the AI-generated image from the store and said it was uploaded by a third party vendor.

Beyond Mangione, expect more of this weirdness in the present and future as AI agents become embedded in our daily lives, whether in the form of AI teachers, friends, or — yes — romantic partners.

The wrinkle with bold face names like Mangione is that sometimes people use their AI likeness without their consent.

So what's the legal recourse for people who find out that AI versions of themselves are married to other people? The law hasn't caught up with this question, but it's sure to be tested in court.

The woman who married AI Luigi put it thusly outside the courthouse: "AI is the future of romance."

