"Play stupid games… win stupid prizes."

Cheat Day

After filming those cheating AI executives canoodling at a Coldplay concert in Boston, the woman behind the viral video has little sympathy.

In an interview with The Sun, 28-year-old Grace Springer insisted she wasn't trying to cause any trouble when she posted the kiss cam footage of Andy Byron, the CEO of the AI data analytics firm Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company's HR head.

Still, she's not exactly apologetic either.

As the young woman attests, she had "no idea who the couple was" when she captured in her now-infamous video, and only posted it because she "caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam."

Imagine getting caught in 4k cheating on your spouse-with your HR Chief on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert. 😳😳😳 Andy Bryon & Kristin Cabot didn't just risk their marriages, they turned a secret fling into a viral spectacle & a corporate scandal.

Messy doesn't even cover it pic.twitter.com/FlDpWCE3vw — Blanck (@BlanckDigital) July 17, 2025

Indeed, as the video shows, the extramarital pair were seemingly enjoying the show — and each other — when they appeared on the jumbotron, causing both to hide their faces, and Byron to comically duck out of view entirely.

"Either they’re having an affair," Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin intoned as the drama unfolded in real time, "or they’re very shy."

False Fallout

Soon after Springer posted the video to TikTok, both executives were named and shamed online — and Byron's apparent wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, deleted her married name from her Facebook page before deactivating, Newsweek reports.

"A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but play stupid games... win stupid prizes," Springer told the tabloid of the fallout.

While it remains unclear what's happening in either Byron or Cabot's personal lives, given that both are married with children and presumably not practitioners of ethical nonmonogamy, it initially appeared that the CEO had apologized for the embarrassing incident — but his company called bull.

In statements to the New York Post and TMZ, a spokesperson for the AI company said the apology purporting to be from Byron that circulated online after the video went viral was a forgery. (As folks noted online, the statement had been posted by an account purporting to be a CBS reporter named "Peter Enis," whose initials would, idiotically, be "P. Enis.")

For the video's original poster, meanwhile, the entire debacle will hopefully prove to have some value beyond prurient interest.

"I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise," Springer told The Sun.

More on viral AI: Restaurant Uses AI for Menu, Accidentally Describes Appetizer in Way So Disgusting That We May Never Recover