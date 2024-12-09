"It had to be done."

Impact Statement

The suspected killer of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson was reportedly carrying a several-page document when he was arrested — and though its contents are just starting to trickle out, they hold the promise of fleshing out the worldview that drove him to murder a healthcare CEO in broad daylight.

A police official who'd viewed the document found with suspect Luigi Mangione told CNN that it was two pages long and included the phrase "these parasites had it coming."

"I do apologize for any strife and trauma," the missive reportedly reads, "but it had to be done."

As the Daily Beast noted based on CNN's on-air reporting about the pages found on Mangione, the document also claimed that protest was ineffective and that violence was the only answer — a claim echoed in his four-star Goodreads review of the Unabomber manifesto.

"Peaceful protest is outright ignored, economic protest isn't possible in the current system," the suspect wrote in the January review, "so how long until we recognize that violence against those who lead us to such destruction is justified as self-defense[?]"

Manifesto of Interest

Described to the New York Times as a handwritten "manifesto" against the healthcare industry, the document is said to speak to the mindset of the 26-year-old suspect. Police also told the NYT that Mangione is now considered a "strong person of interest" in light of the new evidence.

Mangione, a prep school valedictorian and Ivy League graduate, was captured by police in Altoona, Pennsylvania earlier on Monday. His arrest followed a days-long manhunt for Thompson's suspected assassin that included the deployment of drones, scuba divers, and K-9 units.

As digital sleuths discovered soon after Mangione's name was released, the young man's social media accounts contain a wealth of information about his worldview, which seems to have morphed from disgruntled academic to angry manarchist over the course of this year — before dropping off completely months before the killing.

This entire debacle has been incredibly dramatic — and as we learn more about law enforcement's primary suspect, we're likely in for a few more shocks.

