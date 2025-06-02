Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly still owes president Donald Trump an eye-watering $100 million out of the $300 million he committed to get the reality TV star elected.

That's according to the Wall Street Journal, which reports that now that the bromance between the two has seemingly ground to a halt, Musk isn't keeping the cash flowing. Trump's advisors said that the latest $100 million check hasn't arrived yet, in perhaps the most concrete sign yet of a widening rift between the two larger-than-life figures.

Just last week, Musk showed up at his own White House goodbye party with a mysterious black eye, the perfect symbol for a bruising couple of weeks marked by heated exchanges and an alleged brawl.

Though Musk and Trump had an intense public friendship over the course of the election and the early days of the administration, the White House has increasingly been resorting to damage control to keep a raging Musk in check.

Most recently, according to the WSJ, Musk became so incensed after learning of a meeting between Trump and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — one of his most reviled enemies — that the meeting was pushed back to appease him. Altman ended up never appearing at a planned public event with Trump, per the WSJ.

Musk has maintained that his efforts to brutally slash government agency budgets were never taken seriously enough in Washington, while Trump officials have mocked him for his childish demeanor and cringe humor.

According to the WSJ, Musk's decision-making at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency frequently went behind the backs of Trump officials, forcing the president himself to appoint Musk a babysitter.

Musk has frequently butted heads with key Trump appointees and was reportedly furious about the president's plans to roll out extreme tariffs, which have caused endless chaos for the global economy.

Last month, Musk also turned against Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill," arguing it was needlessly adding trillions of dollars to the deficit and "undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," he told CBS News.

Prior to his departure, the mercurial CEO had cut down his time at the White House from up to seven days per week to just occasional visits.

In short, there are numerous reasons to believe that the relationship has finally gone up in flames, bookending a turbulent couple of months.

Meanwhile, Musk has gone on to lick his wounds. Tesla has seen sales and revenues drop off a cliff in large part due to his embrace of far-right ideologies and extremely unpopular gutting of the federal government.

For his part, Trump has maintained that his relationship with Musk is as healthy as ever.

"Elon is not really leaving," he said during Musk's goodbye party last week. "He’s going to be back and forth."

That's hard to imagine. Musk once promised to slash $2 trillion in government spending, a figure that appears to have been off by several orders of magnitude — and even that'd be a charitable interpretation at best.

"Was it all bullsh*t?" Trump recently asked advisers about Musk's failed plans to cut such a huge figure from the budget, as quoted by the WSJ.

