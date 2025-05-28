In yet another sign that their bromance is coming to an end — or perhaps that it's already splintered behind the scenes — billionaire Elon Musk is now heavily criticizing president Donald Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill."

In an interview with CBS News over the weekend, Musk said that he's "disappointed" by the price tag of the tax and spending bill, arguing that it "increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing."

It's only the latest instance of Musk breaking ranks. Last month, he lashed out at Trump's advisor on trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro, the architect of the president's tariff war, accusing him of being stupid.

There's reportedly been a major falling out between Musk and the White House, with several Republican lawmakers butting heads with him and accusing him of overstepping boundaries.

Given the latest news, Musk is now seemingly concerned about his legacy in Washington, DC, a turbulent couple of months marked by the billionaire wielding both a proverbial and literal chainsaw against government agency budgets, actions that have made him wildly unpopular with the public and led to a worldwide cratering of Tesla sales.

"I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both," Musk told CBS, "but I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion."

The bill, which was passed by Republicans in the House last week, includes major tax cuts to the wealthy, devastating blows to Medicaid, and a doubling down on draconian anti-immigration measures.

According to nonpartisan estimates, the bill would add a whopping $3.8 trillion to an already enormous $36 trillion of debt.

It now awaits approval in the Senate, which is widely expected to make major changes, if not grind it to a halt.

While Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency has failed to come even close to his promised $2 trillion in funding cuts, the bill would effectively negate any cost-cutting measures, no matter how insignificant.

In fact, experts have warned that DOGE could ultimately cost the government more than it saves, highlighting how little Musk's poorly executed mission has achieved.

But now that Musk has vowed to refocus his efforts on his ailing businesses, he's singing a notably different tune. Perhaps, by dismissing Trump's tentpole bill, the entrepreneur is trying to distance himself further from the world of politics.

After encountering major headwind and plenty of criticism, even from conservatives in the White House, Musk proclaimed that he had "done enough" during an event last week, saying that he's going to do "a lot less" political spending from now on.

Sensing failure, Musk has recommitted himself to his atrophying businesses to keep up investor morale.

"The federal bureaucracy situation is much worse than I realized," Musk told The Washington Post this week after making his return to SpaceX's testing facilities in South Texas. "I thought there were problems, but it sure is an uphill battle trying to improve things in DC, to say the least."

But realizing that burning bridges in the White House wasn't likely going to help his efforts to bulldoze a regulation-free path for his firms, the billionaire was careful to kiss the ring.

"The more I’ve gotten to know President Trump, the more I like the guy," Musk said, as quoted by the Associated Press. "Frankly, I love him."

