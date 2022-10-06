Tesla CEO Elon Musk's disastrous attempt to back out of an ill-advised bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion is backfiring spectacularly — and his car company Tesla could be along for the ride.

According to a recent New York Times report, Musk went as far as to beg for a 30 percent discount during the negotiation, a proposition Twitter's board scoffed at.

Long story short, now Musk has finally backed down, agreeing to buy the social media company at his original offer of $54.20 a share, a massive sum that could force the billionaire to dig deep into his pockets and sell even more Tesla shares.

Even for the richest man in the world, $44 billion is a lot of dough. In August, Musk already sold off $7 billion of Tesla shares to pay for Twitter. After all, the deal hinged on Musk's ability to secure funding.

At the time he hinted at the possibility of having to sell even more Tesla stock "in the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through."

But that's exactly what happened, with two funders bailing already.

As of right now, it's looking like Musk will soon be the proud new owner of a website that has historically struggled significantly to make ends meet, and he may well have to sell more Tesla stock to make it happen.

That kind of uncertainty has Tesla investors worried, The Street reports. Besides, Musk is already a very busy man, and adding Twitter to the pile will inevitably mean he'll have even less time to dedicate to the electric car company.

"The broader worries are Musk is spread too thin at such a key time for Tesla," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told Yahoo Finance. "He is juggling a lot of balls at the same time and that makes Tesla investors on edge with Twitter the new kid on the block to the Musk ecosystem."

The timing of Musk's disastrous shopping spree couldn't be worse. The company has already been put through the ringer this year, and the latest news is adding to fuel to the fire.

Most recently, the company's stock prices plunged more than 20 percent in less than 20 days, in a clear sign investors are less than impressed with Musk's antics.

Broader market conditions haven't exactly helped, either, with experts warning of a possible recession.

The end of this epic saga may finally be in sight — but we've got more questions than ever. Will Musk be able to turn the ship around and transform Twitter into a profitable business? Will those efforts end up interfering with his involvement in Tesla?

Musk has long been known for making waves, for better or for worse — and that kind of uncertainty is the last thing you need during an ongoing economic downturn of epic proportions.

