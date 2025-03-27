Standup comedian Bill Burr has turned the press tour for his latest Hulu special into a massive roast of Elon Musk — and he isn't pulling any punches.

Given the comedian's prominence, it's yet another sign that anti-Musk sentiment is reaching new heights as the CEO attempts to dismantle the federal government and makes plenty of offensive comments, sparking discussions about a coup and a surge in fascism in the United States.

Now open derision for Musk is earning major applause and air time, both in progressive circles and Burr's more working class fan base as well.

Last week, Burr accused the richest man in the world of dressing "like he just got out of a Hot Topic," during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."

"Like you were a f*cking nerd, nobody banged you and now you have hair plugs in your laminated face," he said. "Everybody is afraid of these nerds, I don't get it. They're horrible, heartless people."

Burr also accused Musk of wanting to leave the Earth behind while ignoring the existential threats humanity is facing back home — a common criticism lobbied at the entrepreneur.

"And I think Elon has got the rockets going because they realize there's other earths out there," he said on The View last week. "And they're going to trash this one, because they don't have any concern for it, and they're going to move on."

During an NPR radio appearance earlier this month, the standup took aim at the mercurial CEO for inciting a surge in far-right extremism with two Hitler salutes during Trump's inauguration celebration.

"Like, I just refuse to believe that it was an accidental two-time Seig heil," he said. "And he does it at a presidential inauguration."

Burr then accused liberals of opting to flee the country instead of fighting back.

"I'm just like, you're going to leave the country 'cause of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face who... makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform?" he fumed on NPR. "You're going to leave this — why doesn't he leave? Why isn't he stopped? What are we so afraid of this guy who can't fight his way out of a wet paper bag?"

Burr has had it out for the one percent for years. In January, he went viral after shouting "free Luigi" during a late-night appearance, referring to Luigi Mangione, who has been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO and millionaire Brian Thompson.

In December, Burr called Thompson a "gangster" during a podcast appearance.

"And then one of them gets whacked or something and [the media are] like 'Oh my god, he was such a good guy," he said.

Meanwhile, Burr's latest tirade against Musk proved extremely unpopular on the latter's social media platform X-formerly-Twitter, with users accusing him of "going woke" and "pandering to the racist pigs on 'The View.'"

Others made distasteful comments about the appearance of his wife.

A quick search on Bluesky, however, leads to largely flattering discussions of Burr's Broadway debut.

"I love Bill Burr," one user wrote. "He’s like if my uncles weren’t racist."

"Bill Burr seems happier than Elon Musk to me," another user argued.

While it's certainly not resonating with every American, Burr's comments highlight a visceral disdain toward Musk's most recent actions and a greater disillusionment with having a tiny number of highly influential "broligarchs" running the country.

"These super rich people want to keep the water boiling, which I don't think is what we need right now," Burr told the Boston Globe last week.

"This is such a great country," he added. " Are we really going to ruin it because five guys are competing to be the first trillionaire?"

More on Burr: Bill Burr Has Been Absolutely Destroying Elon Musk