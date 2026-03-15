Trump Supporters Getting Scammed by AI-Generated Foot Fetish Model

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For an Instagram page only a few months old, Jessica Foster is thriving. The model has over a million followers on the social media platform, and a blossoming OnlyFans presence boasting 13,000 likes across 25 posts.

A purported US military service member, Foster is young, blonde, and gorgeous. She’s appeared in images with the influencer Darren “IShowSpeed” Jason Watkins Jr., Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and even Donald and Melania Trump. By all accounts, she’s a nationalistic online fever dream — and that’s before we mention her risqué foot pics.

There’s just one wrinkle: she’s 100 percent AI, a basic fact seemingly lost on a vast proportion of her followers.

The account’s bizarre rise, first chronicled by Fast Company, began in December of 2025. Through a barrage of timely spam — she claimed to attend the Super Bowl shortly after invading Greenland — the puppet master running the Instagram page has amassed a major following of dupes and patriots eager to see their politics embodied in a sexy young woman.

“Jessica, what beautiful little feet!” one dedicated fan commented under a thirst-trap featuring the model’s bare dogs.

Fosters’ persona, it should be mentioned, is pretty well executed. Each image is crisp and, with the exception of a few implausible Oval Office gatherings, realistic. (Yes, even her toes — we’re not in 2023 anymore.)

There’s also a matter of social media context. Though anyone scrolling through the entire Instagram account should be able to clock it as AI slop, a one-off post appearing amongst the typical user feed would be much harder to sniff out.

The massive Instagram presence seems to serve as a funnel to the Jessica Foster OnlyFans account, where anyone can sign up to see the model shed her BDUs.

“Public servant by day, troublemaker by night,” her OnlyFans bio suggests. “I’m new to this don’t be rude please. Btw I respond to every message but be patient since I’m not a robot haha.”

That said, the OnlyFans account only requires a free registration, as opposed to a subscription fee, so it’s tough to see what financial purpose the account serves.

It does, however, make a great yardstick for measuring AI’s abilities. Gone are the days of mangled fingers or disgusting Will Smith spaghetti videos. When deployed skillfully, AI is now capable of duping over a million people into clicking their dignity goodbye.

As right-wing commentator Ara Rubyan told FastCo: “The most dangerous thing about Jessica Foster isn’t that she’s fake; it’s how badly a million people needed her to be real.”

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