Face Ripoff

An OnlyFans creator is speaking out after discovering that her photos were stolen by someone who used deepfake tech to give her a completely new face — and posted the deepfaked images all over Reddit.

As 25-year-old, UK-based OnlyFans creator Bunni told Mashable, image theft is a common occurrence in her field. Usually, though, catfishers would steal and share Bunni's image without alterations.

In this case, the grift was sneakier. With the help of deepfake tools, a scammer crafted an entirely new persona named "Sofía," an alleged 19-year-old in Spain who had Bunni's body — but an AI-generated face.

It was "a completely different way of doing it that I've not had happen to me before," Bunni, who posted a video about the theft on Instagram back in February, told Mashable. "It was just, like, really weird."

It's only the latest instance of a baffling trend, with "virtual influencers" pasting fake faces onto the bodies of real models and sex workers to sell bogus subscriptions and swindle netizens.

Head Swap

Using the fake Sofía persona, the scammer flooded forums across Reddit with fake images and color commentary. Sometimes, the posts were mundane; "Sofía" asked for outfit advice and, per Mashable, even shared photos of pets. But Sofía also posted images to r/PunkGirls, a pornographic subreddit.

Sofía never shared a link to another OnlyFans page, though Bunni suspects that the scammer might have been looking to chat with targets via direct messages, where they might have been passing around an OnlyFans link or requesting cash. And though Bunni was able to get the imposter kicked off of Reddit after reaching out directly to moderators, her story emphasizes how easy it is for catfishers to combine AI with stolen content to easily make and distribute convincing fakes.

"I can't imagine I'm the first, and I'm definitely not the last, because this whole AI thing is kind of blowing out of proportion," Bunni told Mashable. "So I can't imagine it's going to slow down."

As Mashable notes, Bunni was somewhat of a perfect target: she has fans, but she's not famous enough to trigger immediate or widespread recognition. And for a creator like Bunni, pursuing legal action might not be a feasible or even worthwhile option. It's expensive, and right now, the law itself is still catching up.

"I don't feel like it's really worth it," Bunni told Mashable. "The amount you pay for legal action is just ridiculous, and you probably wouldn't really get anywhere anyway, to be honest."

Reddit, for its part, didn't respond to Mashable's request for comment.

