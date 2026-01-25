OnlyFans Rival Seemingly Succumbs to AI Psychosis, Which We Dare You to Try Explain to Your Parents

Something strange is happening with ManyVids, an OnlyFans-like porn platform with millions of users. For roughly the past half-year, its official account on X and on its own website have been posting bizarre, feverishly spiritual rants on topics ranging from aliens to numerology, along with absurd AI-generated images and videos that depict its CEO Bella French, 404 Media reports,

What’s more, many of the adult content creators on the platform suspect that the cryptic posts are a sign that French is suffering from some kind of delusional episode brought on by her addiction to AI, a phenomenon that psychiatrists are labeling AI psychosis. And it’s leaving them feeling pretty uneasy about the site’s future.

“If something were to happen to MV (or to my account there) due to what can only be described as AI psychosis, I would lose upwards of 14k per year — a not insignificant amount of income,” one of these creators told 404. “It concerns me that access to my earnings, and more importantly my personal information, is in the hands of someone seemingly out of touch with reality.”

The posts first started appearing on X, formerly, Twitter, in mid-2025. As 404 tells it, instead of promoting creators and other stuff relevant to the platform, the ManyVids account started “posting cryptic quotes, phrases, and images, many seemingly generated by or about AI.” The account would also interact with obvious bots, or post nonsensical, bullet-pointed and emoji-bedecked rants that are the exact kind of drivel you’d expect to see from AI spammers.

The posts have stopped on X. But they continue on the ManyVids website itself, which has a dedicated feed for official posts.

At some point during the AI posting spree, the site’s owner French appeared to have a concerning change of heart. A former cam model, she has long championed the rights of sex workers and launched ManyVids over a decade ago to provide a platform where they could monetize their content and be treated fairly by the site owners, according to 404.

But now she appears to be crusading against the very thing she created. As recently as last November, French updated her website to state that her new personal mission is to “transition one million people out of the adult industry and do everything we can to ensure no one new enters it,” 404 noted.

The dramatic shift in beliefs, paired with the bizarre rambling posts on cultish topics, show the hallmarks of AI psychosis, a term some experts are using to describe episodes in which users are led down mental health spirals by an AI chatbot. Some extreme cases end with explosions of violence, including suicide and murder. But more common cases see someone drawn down a delusional rabbit hole, leading them to believe they’ve had divine experiences, or discovered game-changing scientific advances, or possess supernatural powers like the ability to bend time.

ManyVids content creators agree that there’s something AI-related afoot. Almost all of the platform’s creators who 404 spoke to brought up “AI psychosis” unprompted, observing the bizarre and AI-generated characteristics of the rants and videos. And it’s leaving them insulted and unnerved.

“Ethical dilemmas about AI aside, the posts are completely disconnected with ManyVids as a site,” another ManyVids creator told 404 Media. “Their customers and their creators are not served in any way by these. When faced with backlash, MV removed the ability to comment on posts.”

More on AI: Man Explains Why He Shredded Up an AI-Generated Art Exhibit With His Bare Teeth