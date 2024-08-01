These chatbots aren't great at kinks, though.

Simp My Ride

Capitalism has struck again: OnlyFans content creators tasked with sexting with insufferable simps all day are now deploying AI chatbots to impersonate themselves and help reduce the workload.

The site's highest-earning models have long relied on hired employees who act as "chatters" to talk to their many clients for them. But now, as Reuters reports, some are starting to replace those staff with AI.

In fact, there are now numerous firms that provide chatbot services to OnlyFans performers — even though using AI that way is against OnlyFans' terms of service.

One such firm, called NEO Agency, both manages OF creators and deploys its own chatbot called FlirtFlow. Luc Jaris, the company's CEO, told Reuters that it currently has about 70 performers in its management roster and that roughly half of them use the chatbot. He also dished that there are dozens of other individual performers and agencies doing the same.

Advanced Sexting

Until recently, Jaris explained, chatbots didn't really "get" flirting. But with advances in the tech's capability — and, no doubt, the widening of its simp training data pool — he claims the chatbots are now able to banter as well or better than humans.

"You cannot directly jump into the typical 'Hey, Daddy, tip me!' stuff," the NEO CEO said. "You have to start by really comprehending the fan... Where’s he from? What’s his problem? Why does he hate his boss? What's his dog's name? You collect information. Because otherwise, how are you supposed to connect with him? How are you supposed to get money out of him?"

To bypass OF's "bot ban" in its messaging platform, companies like the Australia-based adult chatbot firm Botly require creators or human chatters to send AI-generated messages manually, Reuters notes. That way, the human behind the message can also edit or tailor it to fit the specific person they're chatting with, too.

Botly claims that it's used in more than 100,000 chats per month, and with subscriptions only costing $15 monthly, it's not hard to see why overworked creators or their simp-wrangling chatters are using these kinds of services.

