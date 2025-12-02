AI bros love cribbing what humans make so they can churn out loads of meaningless slop. But one of those humans wasn’t going to take getting ripped off without fighting back.

Scott Collette, a Hollywood screenwriter who runs the popular “Forgotten Los Angeles” account on Instagram, says he noticed that an AI Facebook account was stealing his history posts for the past six weeks and “slopping out new captions.”

So to retaliate, he’s been “feeding it poison pills,” Collette said in a recent post, causing the page’s followers to have “meltdowns” in the comments.

In one example, the AI slop page, dubbed “Historical Los Angeles USA,” shares a photo of what appears to be the horrific flood that swallowed the city nearly a century ago.

The post’s caption, though, was an eyebrow-raiser: “A lake made of conservative tears (2025).”

“This satirical caption reflects the intense political climate of the era, where online culture embraced humor, exaggeration, and meme style commentary to express frustration or celebration,” the description asserts, in an amazing display of AI’s ability to bullshit an answer about literally anything.

“This ‘lake’ represents digital era emotional exhaustion, ideological clashes, and the dramatic style of commentary that defined the mid 2020s,” it added. “It captures a moment when humor felt like both protest and release.”

The outrage from the page’s followers was palpable.

“What kinda word salad is this? The left has no sense of humor,” replied one commenter.

“More BS captions from this bot site,” fumed another.

Others clocked it for what it was: “AI slop.” Or as another user so eloquently described it, “AI feeding off its own excrement.”

Facebook has been taken over by AI slop perhaps more than any other large social media site. It’s the birthplace of AI-hallucinated fever dreams like “Shrimp Jesus,” likely because its older demographic are ripe for being duped by its photorealistic imagery and authoritative sounding text. It doesn’t help that the platform rewards the kind of engagement driven by low quality AI content, making it profitable to run these AI accounts.

To dupe the AI page, Collette previously explained that he noticed the AI was scraping his old content in chronological order, so he started editing each post right before it stole them.

It’s continuing to pay dividends. In another bogus post, the AI-run page tries to pass off a photo of what appears to be a car dealership as “Charlie Chaplin’s Early Los Angeles Home (1905).”

“Looks like a 1920s car dealership,” a user observed. “He never lived in one.”

The AI floodgates may be long open, but Collette is relishing in getting a little payback.

“It’s been pretty spectacular,” he wrote.

