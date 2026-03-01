Meta Reels Is Filling Up With AI Slop of Faith Healers Performing Miraculous Cures

Sign up to see the future, today Can’t-miss innovations from the bleeding edge of science and tech Email address Sign Up Thank you!

If you haven’t taken a scroll through the reels on Instagram and Facebook in a while — or if your algorithm is sufficiently shielded from the avalanche of troubling AI slop infesting its feed — you may have missed the rise of AI faith healers performing miracles on impossibly disgusting ailments.

Take a quick peek through the dregs of Facebook’s AI influencers to see just what we mean — but don’t say we didn’t warn you. It’s incredibly graphic.

On an account called “Mystery Hub,” for example, a quick scroll reveals hundreds of clips showing various spiritual leaders make quick work of inexplicably elongated legs, pus-oozing tumors, and what appear to be omphalopagus heads, a type of conjoined twin.

Though many clips only have a couple hundred views, some have hundreds of thousands, while a handful have tens of millions.

One clip with at least 120,000 views shows a woman with an impossibly diseased foot — not to mention a giant pus sack hanging out of her neck — quickly healed by a priest dressed in a flashy green suit.

“Heavenly father we bring this moment before you trusting in your mercy and care,” the AI pastor declares as the woman’s heaving foot deflates and her face transforms. “Bring comfort, strength, and peace,” the priest continues. “May hope be renewed and faith sustained, according to your loving will, amen. Be healed in the name of Jesus!”

“I feel it, the power is here!” the now-beautified woman declares as she sheds her crutches, a golden light surrounding her. The AI congregation erupts in glorious passion.

This is just one of many — many — “AI faith healer” clips choking Meta platforms.

On “ForvaStar comics,” a Facebook page with 1.5 million followers, things get even weirder: commandos heal police women with beet-red toes, shamans expel snakes, octopus, and fruit from bulbous appendages, while roided out men give birth to calves.

Celebrities can be sucked into the nauseating spectacle. One clip shows the influencer Jake Paul approaching a white priest in a rural African priest setting with an outrageously distended belly. The priest hits his gut a few times, and out pours a massive catfish, stacks of dollar bills, and even a bottle of wine — presumably to celebrate his new fortune. That particular clip has over 150,000 views.

“Unbelievable how the pastor prayed and helped the man healed,” the caption reads. “Amen,” a top fan of the page replies.

Judging by the comments, many viewers either don’t understand that the content ever-churning grist mill isn’t real, or don’t care, or are doing some kind of strange bit that involves showering the clips with emojis. Maybe they’re bots themselves, drumming up engagement. In the end, Meta has created a platform so dominated by cynical slop that it probably doesn’t matter.

