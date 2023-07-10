Sorry, Elon.

To the Moon

The popularity of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's "Twitter Killer" app Threads continues to skyrocket.

As The Verge reports, as of this morning, the text-based Instagram spin-off has officially surpassed 100 million users.

And that's despite having been released only five days ago. In comparison, ChatGPT, the former record holder for the fastest-growing app, took two months to get to 100 million users.

And users aren't just signing up and ghost-scrolling out of curiosity. They're also extremely active on the platform, with The Verge reporting last week noting that the platform had raked in 95 million posts and 190 million likes by Friday.

Though Threads' swift adoption can in large part be attributed to Meta's already-massive social media market share, it's still a huge boon to Zuckerberg and Meta. Between several rounds of mass Meta layoffs, Zucko's flailing metaverse money pit, and revenue dips, last year was rough for the Facebook founder and his company.

In short, Zuckerberg needed a win — and it's starting to look like he may finally have gotten one.

Well-Trafficked Laurels

Still, for all of Threads' apparent success, its creators seem to be keeping their focus on the long game.

"I appreciate the vote of confidence, but we don't even know if this thing is retentive yet," Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, who led the effort, threaded — is that we're calling it? — in response to an optimistic Threads post from former Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz. "We couldn't be more psyched about launch week, but it's also important that we have perspective about what matters over the long run."

Healthy Coping Mechanisms

Threads' meteoric success is notably backdropped by rapidly declining traffic at its main competitor Twitter. Musk's purchase of the text-based platform — which has been characterized by mass firings, eroding trust and safety, nonsensical product launches, anti-janitor leanings, and an all-around crumbling site infrastructure — finally gave Zuck and Meta a real opening to enter the Twitter clone contest.

Musk, for his part, spent the weekend tweeting things like "Zuck is a cuck" and, in just two or so weeks after challenging Zuck to a cage fight, suggested that the tech billionaires might also partake in a "literal dick measuring contest."

Healthy stuff.

