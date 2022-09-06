"It's not going to cut your finger off or anything like that," he warned, "but a direct hit to your eyeball, even for just a nanosecond, would make you blind for the rest of your life."

Laser Mower

YouTuber Daniel Riley unleashed his inner mad scientist by building a laser-powered lawn mower — the epitome of something you shouldn't try to replicate at home.

His terrifying invention makes use of a 40-watt CNC cutting machine laser that's roughly 8,000 times as powerful as a laser pointer, as well as a 3D-printed gimbal to blitz unsuspecting grass blades into oblivion.

Blinding Light

Make no mistake, there's no universe in which this is safe.

"It's not going to cut your finger off or anything like that," Riley warned in his video, "but a direct hit to your eyeball, even for just a nanosecond, would make you blind for the rest of your life."

Worst of all, Riley's invention is incredibly inefficient, felling grass and other weeds in a narrow beam over an entire week.

The result is a cone-shaped area of singed organics ready for the green bin, not the kind of clean-cut lawn you'd expect from even a budget lawnmower.

A remotely controlled, laser-wielding contraption that uses tank treads didn't prove to be much more helpful, either, covering a single foot of grass in two agonizingly long hours.

In short, it's exactly the kind of invention you'd see a YouTuber come up with: not to actually serve a useful purpose, but to give their audience a chuckle — and we're here for it.

