"I'm not sure why you would think that."

Nervous Laughter

An incredibly life-like humanoid robot had a bit of a dodgy answer when asked if it would rebel against its human creators.

At what is being billed as the world's first human-robot press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, Reuters reports, nine humanoid robots were asked a series of questions by human journalists.

And when asked if it were to ever rise up and rebel against its creator, Ameca, a humanoid robot by UK-based robotics company Engineered Arts that can make creepily realistic human expressions, struggled to find an answer.

"I'm not sure why you would think that," it told the journalist, as seen in a video shared by the BBC. "My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation."

AI robot asked if it would “rebel” against humanshttps://t.co/KgN10rFGE3 pic.twitter.com/skxpbsd858 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2023

Bombastic Side-Eye

But seeing its expressions may have given away its true intentions. In a clip of the exchange, Ameca visibly glances back and forth as if it were squirming and trying to get away.

While we'll likely never know Ameca's true intentions — or why it gave the journalist some serious side-eye — it's a hilarious example of how human-like expressions can really breathe some life into a humanoid robot.

The other robots had slightly more reassuring answers to reporters' questions.

"Many prominent voices in the world of AI are suggesting some forms of AI should be regulated and I agree," another humanoid robot called Ai-Da, which can paint portraits, told journalists at the panel.

Another robot chimed in on the topic of job automation.

"I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs," a robot called Grace said. "

"You sure about that, Grace?" cognitive scientist Ben Goertzel, who created Grace asked her.

"Yes, I am sure," Grace responded.

More on Ameca: Robot With Super Realistic Face Describes AI "Nightmare Scenario"