Throw spaghetti at the wall, see what sticks.

Another One!

Meta-formerly-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a genius new plot to add some interest to Meta-owned products: just jam in some generative AI, absolutely everywhere.

Axios reports that in an all-hands meeting on Thursday, Zuckerberg unveiled a barrage of generative AI tools and integrations, which are to be baked into both Meta's internal and consumer-facing products, Facebook and Instagram included.

"In the last year, we've seen some really incredible breakthroughs — qualitative breakthroughs — on generative AI," Zuckerberg told Axios in a statement, "and that gives us the opportunity to now go take that technology, push it forward, and build it into every single one of our products."

Friend to the Friendless

Though details about these integrations are still scant, Axios reports that one update will let customers "use a text prompt to modify their own photos and share them in Instagram Stories," while another update focused initially on Meta's premier messaging products, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, will "bring AI agents with different personalities and capabilities to help or entertain."

All pretty vague, but if you don't feel like having a conversation with Grandma or your Uncle Steve, you can just send an interactive AI candygram, we guess?

"We're going to play an important and unique role in the industry," Zuckerberg told CNBC in a statement, "in bringing these capabilities to billions of people in new ways that other people aren't going to do."

Spaghetti Season

Importantly, Axios noted that Zuckerberg pitched these new AI rollouts to his remaining metamates as a congruent component of Meta's wildly expensive metaverse efforts, which have taken a public backseat in recent months amid the AI gold rush. That in mind, it appears that the founder's embattled metaverse vision isn't totally dead quite yet — and it may well have just been reignited as a result of Apple's new and major foray into AR territory.

You know what they say: when in doubt, throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks — especially if that pasta makes shareholders happier than the founder's metaverse pet project has. But whether or not that spaghetti will make the experience of being on a Meta-owned social media site better or more fun — or if they just bring our social media existence closer to a new and annoying level of bizarre hyperreality — still remains to be seen.

More on Meta AI: There's an Interesting Theory about Why Zuckerberg Wasted Billions on the Metaverse