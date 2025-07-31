Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is absolutely tripping over himself to attract top AI talent to fill the ranks of his recently announced Superintelligence Labs — and he's willing to go to obscene lengths to make it happen.

As Wired reports, more than a dozen people at Thinking Machines Lab, an AI startup founded by former OpenAI executive Mira Murati, were approached by Meta with ludicrous job offers.

One individual was even offered more than $1 billion, paid out over several years, a source told Wired — a staggering amount of money, needless to say.

But despite the mind-shattering amount of money on the table, not a single person at TML has taken the offer, hinting at some glaring brand issues Zuckerberg could be dealing with. Ouch!

Meta communications director Andy Stone disputed the exact figures to Wired, but confirmed offers were made.

The reporting suggests we've truly hit peak AI hype, as hundreds of billions of dollars are being poured into the tech despite little in the way of ROI in sight.

The news comes as an increasingly desperate Zuckerberg has been offering enormous sign-on bonuses to flesh out his Superintelligence Labs, as part of a broader bid to stay relevant in the ongoing race currently being led by Meta's competitors, including OpenAI and Google.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg poached Ruoming Pang, the former head of Apple's fumbling "Apple Intelligence" software, as well as 28-year-old Scale AI cofounder Alexandr Wang, to lead the lab.

"We've been following your work on advancing technology and the benefits of AI for everyone over the years," reads a message Zuckerberg previously sent to a potential recruit, as quoted by Wired. "We're making some important investments across research, products and our infrastructure in order to build the most valuable AI products and services for people."

Meta has struggled to keep up with the competition, stumbling with the rollout of its latest Llama 4 large language model. Earlier this year, the company became embroiled in controversy after being accused of fudging the AI model's benchmark results.

That general aura could have to do with why the TML staffers didn't take Meta up on its more-than-generous offers. For one, sources told Wired that they're not excited about Wang's leadership style, raising concerns over his "relative lack of experience."

The Murati-led startup also raised the largest funding round in history, ballooning to a valuation of $12 billion in just a single year. In other words, they have plenty of money to throw at talent retention.

As the AI hype continues to balloon to epic proportions, Zuckerberg is spending billions of dollars on AI talent to realize his hazy goal of creating what he calls "personal superintelligence."

It's an enormous bet, as investors and economists are becoming increasingly wary of a dot-com-style bubble in the AI space, where the tech is exciting-yet-imperfect, and a sustainable business model remains elusive.

If anything, the latest news suggests AI researchers are in the driver's seat — and Zuckerberg's Meta is clearly not making the list as they continue to collect cushy job offers that could make them wildly wealthy overnight.

