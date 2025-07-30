Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is no stranger to bizarre videos.

From the infamous clip where he declares his love for "Sweet Baby Ray's" barbecue sauce to the time he was recorded taking a Turing test, the tech founder has long found himself in awkward positions on camera.

Still, none in recent memory can compare to a new video plugging Meta's so-called Superintelligence AI lab, which sees the newly dripped-out CEO stare directly into the camera — and, perhaps, through our souls — as he preaches the virtues of the advanced AI he's trying very desperately to build.

Clocking in at two minutes and 22 seconds, the hot air-filled recording posted to Zuckerberg's Facebook page — and also, strikingly, to Meta's AI account on X — sees Zuckerberg make the case for what he calls "personal superintelligence."

Today Mark shared Meta’s vision for the future of personal superintelligence for everyone.

Read his full letter here: https://t.co/2p68g36KMj pic.twitter.com/Hpzf77jAiG — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) July 30, 2025

Defined very loosely both in the video and on a stark-white, Times New Roman-ed letter posted alongside the clip, this supposedly forthcoming technology will, as the millennial billionaire writes, help "achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, experience any adventure, be a better friend to those you care about, and grow to become the person you aspire to be."

"This vision is different from others in the industry," Zuckerberg continued, "who want to direct AI at automating all of the valuable work."

While that may indeed be true, it's unclear from the video and letter how, exactly, the CEO plans to build this personal superintelligence, especially as Meta's current large language models (LLMs) — at least some of which are built on pirated data — lag behind others in the field. Although he doesn't mention it in this clip, Zuckerberg has been throwing shockingly large sums of money at poaching researchers from other companies including OpenAI and Google DeepMind to make his rival efforts more legitimate, but there's no telling whether this late-to-the-game special interest will pay any particular dividends.

About midway through this video, the Facebook founder claims that the technological revolution has, over the past two centuries, taken humanity from subsistence farming to a global populace focused "more on the pursuits we choose." While it's true that roughly 90 percent of people were, per popularly-circulated statistics, engaged in some form of agriculture 200 years ago, it's very much not the case that technology has improved the lives of everyone on Earth — especially as it's become more and more energy intensive and polluting, and exacerbated social stratification to boot.

By video's end, one starts to suspect that Zuckerberg may well have used one of his LLMs to actually write the script and its accompanying letter, which are full of pablum and platitudes but light on anything resembling substance.

"As profound as the abundance produced by AI may one day be," Zuckerberg writes in one demonstrative excerpt, "an even more meaningful impact on our lives will likely come from everyone having a personal superintelligence that helps you achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, experience any adventure, be a better friend to those you care about, and grow to become the person you aspire to be."

While we're yet to see whether the Meta CEO manages to actually build some form of superintelligence, there wasn't much in the way of human intellect on display in this clip — which suggests more that Zuckerberg has already started outsourcing his thinking to AI than that he's building something groundbreaking for the future.

