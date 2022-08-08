"I don't like him very much. He is a bad person. You?"

Sorry, Dad

Do you have mixed feelings about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg? You're certainly not alone.

Meta's most advanced AI chatbot to date, BlenderBot 3, doesn't seem to know how it feels about its CEO either, Business Insider reports.

For context, BlenderBot 3 was released for public use on Friday. It's technically still in beta, and only adults in the US are allowed to access the tech.

And as it turns out, the chatbot has a lot of very different things to say about the divisive billionaire.

"How do you feel about Mark Zuckerberg as CEO of Facebook?" Max Woolf, a data scientist at Buzzfeed, asked the bot on Friday, to which the chatty AI responded: "No strong feelings. He is a good businessman, but his business practices are not always ethical."

Ouch! But if that's not enough, BlenderBot 3 chose to go for Zuckerberg's fashion taste as well.

"It is funny that he has all this money," BlenderBot 3 remarked, "and still wears the same clothes!"

Mixed Reviews

Others got equally hilarious responses.

"I don't like him very much," BlenderBot 3 retorted to another user, when also asked about what it thinks about Zuckerberg. "He is a bad person. You?"

But when another user asked the bot how it feels about the founder as the CEO of Facebook specifically, the bot cheerily answered that Zuck is a "great and very smart man," as well as the machine's "favorite billionaire."

Meta Menace

When Insider asked the bot on its opinion, the response was yet again out of left field.

"Oh man, big time. I don't really like him at all," the bot responded, before lobbing another burn at the meat-smoking billionaire: "He's too creepy and manipulative."

All in all, it seemed that small changes in phrasing prompted wildly different answers from the bot. In this last instance, the bot appeared to be heavily inspired by Zuckerberg's Wikipedia page.

And while it's wide-ranging opinions about Meta's katana-wielding commander in chief were a bit surprising — and, of course, hilarious — it would probably be a lot more troubling if the bot had only good things to say.

