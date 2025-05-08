What the hell is going on?

Taking a Bath

For the third time in six months, an uber-expensive military fighter jet has fallen into the sea from the same Navy warship amid continued American strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels.

As CNN reports, a $67 million F/A-18F jet was lost to the Red Sea earlier this week after its pilots failed to brake quickly enough during an attempted landing on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier.

In a statement to the outlet, the Navy said that both aviators were safely ejected from the two-seater "Super Hornet" jet, as they're nicknamed, and neither sustained major injuries.

Incredibly, this is the second time one of these massively expensive fighter crafts has plunged into the Red Sea from the Truman in less than two weeks — a tremendous waste of money amid this administration's quest to both fatten up the Pentagon's budget while cutting spending on, well, everything else.

Watery Death

At the end of April, another Super Hornet met its watery demise after falling off the warship, which had swerved rapidly to avoid a drone strike from the Houthis, as CNN and other outlets reported at the time.

The Truman's most recent mission fighting Houthis in the Red Sea was launched at the end of 2024 and has seemingly been cursed ever since.

In late December, shortly after the Nimitz-class warship exited the Suez Canal in North Africa and reached the Middle East, yet another F/A-18F crashed into the Red Sea — though on that occasion, it was the result of mistaken friendly fire between the Truman and the USS Gettysburg.

Unsurprisingly, the Navy has maintained since that first Super Hornet incident that it's investigating the unusual incidents with the Truman, which was also involved in a collision with a Panamanian merchant vessel back in February.

Thus far, the only results we've seen from those probes were the firing of the Truman's commanding officer after the February crash.

While it's not exactly surprising that the Navy is keeping its cards close to its proverbial (war) chest, it does seem mighty egregious that upwards of $200 million have been lost at sea due to careless mistakes while Donald Trump's administration has brutally slashed government budgets.

